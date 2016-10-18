Eagles fly by Spartans in tourney action

With Mansfield St. Peters coming to town, the Eagles swept the match in three sets 25-3, 25-5 and 25-12 to improve to 15-8 on the season heading to the sectional finals.

Stacia Stieber led the way for Monroeville going 14 of 15 serving with nine aces. Rachel Clingman was 10 for 10 serving with five aces and Kara Schafer was 10 for 11 serving with five aces.

Schafer dished out 16 assists going 18 for 19 on attempts while Josee Brown gave her a breather and went a perfect 8 for 8 with five assists.

Brooke Barman led the Eagles with eight kills while Ashlyn Tommas sent down seven.

Kirsten Seieber added six digs defensively.

The Eagles play the winner of Lucas and Lakeside Danbury at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Monroeville.