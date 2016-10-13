High school volleyball Monroeville sectional tickets on sale By Reflector Sports Staff The Monroeville Eagles Athletic Department will be selling pre-sale tickets for the sectional home volleyball match next Tuesday when the Eagles host Mansfield St. Peter’s at 6 p.m. Tickets will cost $6 for adults and $4 for students and will be on sale through the school day on Tuesday. Anyone interested in buying a ticket should pick them up at the high school office. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.