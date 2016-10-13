logo
High school volleyball

Monroeville sectional tickets on sale

By Reflector Sports Staff • Today at 3:30 PM

The Monroeville Eagles Athletic Department will be selling pre-sale tickets for the sectional home volleyball match next Tuesday when the Eagles host Mansfield St. Peter’s at 6 p.m.

Tickets will cost $6 for adults and $4 for students and will be on sale through the school day on Tuesday. Anyone interested in buying a ticket should pick them up at the high school office.

