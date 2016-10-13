Lady Truckers sweep Tornadoes, finish with 69 straight NOL wins

With Thursday’s three-set win over Tiffin Columbian, the Norwalk volleyball team finished Northern Ohio League play on a 69-match winning streak.

With the merging of the NOL and the Sandusky Bay Conference next season, one could say the Lady Truckers (16-4, 12-0) went out with a bang.

“It’s exciting,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “It’s exciting for me because it’s the last year of the NOL. So for myself, it was a nice way to end it. For these kids they’ve (won the NOL title) all four years. They are excited about that. It was a goal and they reached that goal without question.

“I think in (the seniors’) four years, they’ve only lost two sets total in the NOL. That’s a huge accomplishment for them. I’m not a big one on records, but when it comes to records it’s nice to end the NOL like this. The program has really spoken for itself.”

Speaking of domination, the Lady Truckers, after having a little trouble from Tiffin Columbian in the first two sets, made quick work of the final set en route to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-10 victory.

“We stopped making unforced errors for five seconds and then did it again in game No. 2. When you give a team that many missed serves, you’re giving them free points. We just had to buckle down and play better, more consistent. It’s getting to the end of the season, where we shouldn’t really be worried about some of those things. The third game really showed us what we’re capable of and where we’re at. It’s not so much adjustments as it is playing our game and not giving people a ton of unforced errors.”

At the end of the second set, the Lady Truckers went on a nine-point tear before solidifying the win. They followed that up in the final set, by going on four streaks of four or more points.

Cara MacFarland paced Norwalk with 13 kills, followed by eight from Sara Staley and six from Aimee Smith. Anne Davidison had a team-high 12 points. Staley led the squad with three blocks on the evening, as freshman Olivia Ward notched 10 digs and Alaina Kelley had 33 assists.

Kalizewski just couldn’t give enough love to her four senior starters, Lyndsey Sheldon, Ally Douglas, MacFarland and Staley.

“Your seniors are a huge part of your commitment and your attitude and your effort,” she said. “They set the tone for your whole team. Obviously based on our season and how well we’ve done, they’ve done a great job with that. They have all played for a very long time and they’ve played as a close group. They’ve worked very hard to get where they are. They’ve made a lot of changes and improved a ton over the last four years. I’m very, very proud of them.”

But that’s not it for Norwalk, as they have one more match to go. On Saturday, the Lady Truckers will take on Toledo St. Ursula at 6 p.m.