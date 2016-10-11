Trojans shocked by Cougars on senior night

Olivia Keysor, Summer Sweeting, Lexie Adams and Erin Brown suited up and broke through banners for a well-deserved send off. But the Crestview Cougars had other plans other than a happy ending. Crestview took the match in four sets as South Central saw scores of 26-28, 25-16, 21-25 and 24-26.

With the game coming down to a must-win fourth set for the Trojans, South Central jumped out to a quick 20-8 leads. The Cougars roared back in what seemed to be the biggest momentum shift imaginable. Crestview went on a, 18-4 run to finish the match off and taking the victory in the decisive Game 4.

“It was tough,” South Central coach Sara Hohler said. “They played hard and we just couldn’t stop the rally. They couldn’t make a mistake and we struggled to do anything right at that point.”

It seemed to be the motto for the Cougars all night long as they fell behind in the first set 21-14 and stormed back for the 28-26 thrilling win. In the second, South Central was able to keep their foot on the gas and not allow a momentum shift taking it easily. The third set was a constant back-and-forth with Crestview finally putting the Trojans away setting up the shocking fourth set.

Sweeting ended her regular-season home career with 38 assists and was a perfect 18-for-18 serving with an ace. After the match, Hohler spent some time reflecting on each of her seniors.

“They are a unique group of girls with a lot of heart and are very passionate about volleyball,” Hohler said. “Summer is just one of those players who never gives up and is always there. She is an incredible practice and game player who is a great leader on the floor. She will push and push at all times.”

Adams went out in style with 22 digs and was 39-for-44 hitting with nine kills. Keysor was 41-for-45 hitting with 10 kills.

“Lexie is very competitive and never wants to lose,” Hohler said. “She always has that determination at all times. Olivia is a silent leader and leads by example. She is so serious about getting better each time on the floor and loves to improve her game.”

Brown made her presence felt from the service line going 19-for-21 with an ace. Junior Sarah Oney was 41-for-45 hitting with 10 kills and added 18 digs.

“Erin always has a smile on her face and has worked extremely hard this year,” Hohler added. “We wouldn’t be where we are at this point of the season with out their hard work and dedication to the program.”

The Trojans are back in action on Thursday traveling to Western Reserve for the regular-season finale. South Central will host its sectional semifinal match against Plymouth next Tuesday with home court redemption on its mind. A win would set up a huge matchup with undefeated Buckeye Central on Thursday.

“We are disappointed about the loss tonight, but it will not stop us from getting back in the gym tomorrow and getting better,” Hohler said. “We will learn from our mistakes and get ready for tournament time. This is why we play all season long and work so hard all year long in order to make a nice tournament run and this group of girls want this to be a successful tournament run.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333