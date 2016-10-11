logo
High school volleyball

St. Paul sectional tickets on sale now

• Today at 12:00 AM

St. Paul High School will be selling volleyball sectional final pre-sale tickets in the athletic office during school hours beginning October 12th through October 20th.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

St. Paul will play on October 20th at 6 pm in the St. Paul Convocation Center. They will play the winner of the Sandusky St. Mary vs. New London match.

