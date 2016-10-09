logo
High school volleyball

Teams learn tourney trail

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Updated Today at 4:39 PM

Area coaches met on Sunday morning for the annual volleyball tournament draw where teams learned their tournament trails.

In the Division IV Willard District, St. Paul earned the top overall seed and a first round bye. The Flyers will host the winner of New London and Sandusky St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 at St. Paul High School. The winner will play in the 6 p.m. district semifinal game on Oct. 25 at Willard High School.

Norwalk will host Mansfield Senior in the 6 p.m. game on Oct. 18 with a trip to Sandusky for the sectional title on the line. The Truckers beat the Blue Streaks both times this season. If all goes to plan, the Truckers could see a district finals rematch with Vermilion at Seneca East High School at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27.

South Central and Plymouth will face off in the sectional opener at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at South Central High School. The winner will take on Buckeye Central, the No. 3 seed on Oct. 20.

Monroeville will host Mansfield St. Peter’s at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 with the winner taking on the winner of Lucas and Danbury with a trip to the district tournament on the line.

New London travels to St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 to kick off the sectional tournament.

The Western Reserve Roughriders and Edison Chargers face off against each other in the sectional opener at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 with a showdown with Mohawk on the line for a sectional title.

Willard drew Colonel Crawford in the sectional opener at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Colonel Crawford High School.

