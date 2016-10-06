St. Paul's Miller eclipses 300 wins in FC with win over New London

Thursday was just like any other night for St. Paul, except for the minor detail of coach Nancy Miller earning her 300th career Firelands Conference win.

Her squad tallied wins of 25-11, 25-10, 25-9 for the victory.

“Gosh, there’s just been so many great teams,” Miller said. “But, it’s everything. It’s the kids, it’s the parents. There’s just so many things that goes into having a successful season. I guess it starts Day No. 1 with the kids buying into the program and all the hard work that these kids put in during the offseason. For a lot of them, it starts almost right after the regular season. They play JO and are in the weight room four days a week all summer long. There’s just so many things that goes into it. These kids buy into it, their parents support them so much. It’s just wonderful to work with these kids and these parents.”

Miller holds a 300-34 FC mark, and a 482-117 overall record.

In each set, St. Paul started out with at least a 4-0 lead.

To start things off in the first, Meghan Hedrick got a quick kill, followed by two aces from Ashley Painley.

Painley finished with 14 points and three aces on the night.

To finish the second set, the Lady Flyers went on a 15-1 tear, after only leading by a point. It was almost the same circumstances in the final set, but the Ladycats were able to come away with three straight points to disrupt St. Paul’s seven-point run.

Halle Schoen and Hedrick each had 10 kills, while Kamryn Maxwell added eight. Kaeleigh Stang score nine points, including three aces, and 26 digs. Rachel Bleile dished 35 assists.

“It just seemed that whoever I put on the floor, they didn’t skip a beat. I think it’s a tribute to these kids and their hard work. They are a very determined group. Since the season has progressed I think they’ve realized they can go 22-0 and go deep into the tournament — which is what our goal is. Their hard work is awesome.”

For New London, Delaney Porter led the way with eight kills and three blocks. Breanna Wilson notched 14 digs and Kaitlyn Speicher added 12. Lili Bartow contributed with 11 assists.

“I was really proud of our girls, I felt that we had great volleys,” Ladycat coach Jill Mitchell said. “The girls were diving all-out and digging balls up. I thought their effort was great tonight. Once one girl does it, the other girls we see she’s busting her butt, I’ve got to bust mine. It just snowballs. (St. Paul) has big hitters, so my girls being able to dig that ball up was just amazing.”