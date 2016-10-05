Norwalk blasts Sandusky, clinches share of NOL

“Keyondrea Warnke has been our manager and teammate for the last four years,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewksi said. “She is there day in and day out and always has a huge smile on her face.”

Warnke helped her team clinch a share of the Northern Ohio League title in the 25-8, 25-8, 25-16 victory.

“Key has a very special way to encourage these girls and as a coach I could not function without her. She has been my right hand man for a long time and I do not know what I am going to do without her. Tonight Key was able to not only support us from the side line but also on the floor. She recorded 4 points on the serve and 3 digs. Thank you Key for all your hard work and dedication. We love you,” Kalizewski added. “Tonight was a very special night for the Norwalk Lady truckers. Tonight we secured our seventh NOL title with at least a share, but more importantly, we had the opportunity to honor someone who has been a great influence to our team.”

Ally Douglas paced Norwalk with 16 points, including a pair of aces, and six digs. Alaina Kelley dished out 32 assists, while Cara MacFarland recorded 13 kills, followed by 12 from both Sara Staley and Lyndsey Sheldon.

St. Paul downs Findlay

FINDLAY — The Lady Flyers made easy work Wednesday night, defeating Findlay in three sets, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20.

With the win, St. Paul improves to 18-0.

Serving leaders for the match were Ashley Painley, with 19 points and an ace, and Lauren Chandler, 9 points and one ace. Meghan Hedrick had 17 kills and 6 blocks, followed by Halle Schoen’s 10 kills and Kamryn Maxwell eight. Kaeleigh Stang notched 31 digs and Schoen added 18. Rachel Bleile tallied 38 assists. Next up for the Lady Flyers will New London tonight at the Convocation Center.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk edges Willard

The Truckers defeated Willard 1-0 in Northern Ohio League action on Tuesday.

Jose Dominguez scored Norwalk's lone goal off an assist from Carlos Galvez.

Zach Albright made two saves for the Truckers.

JUNIOR HIGH SPORTS

Norwalk 7th earns NOL win

The Lady Truckers’ 7th grade volleyball team beat the Sandusky Blue Streaks in three sets on Wednesday, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16.

Mikaylah Konik was the top server with 12 points. Sydney Kuhl had 10 points, 13 kills and two blocks, while Sophia Ott contributed 10 points with 37 assists. Makenna Dendinger had six points with two digs. Kira Appeman had four kills and four digs. Jillian Nolan was 8 for 9 in target passes.