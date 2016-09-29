Lady Flyers oust Eagles, remain undefeated

After defeating the Lady Eagles at home earlier in the season, the Flyers gained a three-set sweep with scores of 25-13, 25-16, 25-14.

St. Paul (13-0 overall, 10-0 Firelands Conference), after jumping out to a 3-0 advantage, took the first set easily, not once losing the lead.

Monroeville (9-8, was able to take a 4-2 advantage early in the second set, but after a 6-1 run, the Flyers took a lead they would not squander.

“I thought the girls came in really focused tonight,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “I thought they were very relaxed and they seemed to just control, especially at the net.”

In set No. 3, the Lady Flyers worked a 20-14 advantage before scoring five straight points to seal the win.

“We had five hitters step up big time tonight. It’s really nice for us. I think Rachel (Bleile) is doing an exceptional job right now of moving that ball around and moving it where it needs to be. Where we’re holding the block in one spot, she’s able to see that and push the ball to our hitter that only is going against one block. They’re firing on all cylinders right now.”

Bleile dished out 39 assists in the match, while also tallying seven points. Ashley Painley led the squad with 12 points and Kaeliegh Stang added 10 points and 32 digs. Hitting leaders included Meghan Hedrick at 11, Painley with 10, Kamryn Maxwell eight, Tess Lepley seven and Halle Schoen six.

“The best part is, I don’t think you’ve seen the best out of the hitters yet,” Miller added.

“We just thought of it as another game,” Lady Flyer libero Kaeleigh Stang said. “We’re taking it day-by-day. (Monroeville) had a good win against South Central and we knew they were going to be good and competitive against us. To us, it was just another game.”

Kara Schafer was 97 for 99 setting with 23 assists for Monroeville. Brooke Barman paced the team with eight kills, followed by Ashlyn Tommas at seven kills and 18 digs and Kelsie Palmer five kills and two blocks. Stacia Stieber notched 16 digs as Kirsten Stieber had 12. Maddie Elmlinger recorded two aces and 10 digs.

“I have to give my kids credit, I thought they fought hard,” Lady Eagle coach Kendra Snook said. “They didn’t back down. Right now (St. Paul) is bigger than us, they’re faster than us, they’re better than us. That’s a really good measuring block, we have a lot of room to grow. Do I think we’re getting better? Yes. Do I think we played them better this time than we played them last time? Most certainly. I think there were a lot of long volleys that they just won. I thought that we made them earn their points.”

Next up for the Flyers, who are ranked No. 2 in Div. IV, is the Convoy Crestview Lady Knight Invitational on Saturday. Participating teams include McComb (ranked No. 3 in Div. IV), Marion Local (No. 5 Div. IV) and Ottawa Glandorf (No. 2 Div. II). Edison will also compete at the invite, taking on Ottawa Glandorf. Monroeville is slated to take on New London in another conference match on Tuesday.