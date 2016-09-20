Eagles not calling it a rebuild

Not the Monroeville Eagles volleyball team.

Even after a state semifinal trip in 2015 and losing five players from, arguably, the best volleyball team in school history, don’t tell Eagles coach Kendra Snook it is a rebuild year.

“I hate to call it a rebuilding year for the simple fact that we want to come out and do the best we can every year,” Snook said. “Each year, they are going to get better and better. We are strong junior led this season and we refuse to count ourselves out this season.”

The Eagles went from a veteran dominated team in 2015 to a 1-senior squad in 2016. They went from a state semifinal game to being thrown in the gauntlet right off the bat in 2016. With games against St. Paul, South Central, McComb and Lexington to begin the season, the Eagles got off to a slow start, but have found success since.

“My continued tone with this team has been that we have a lot of work to do,” Snook added. “The beginning of the season was a great gut-check. We started with two really tough league matches and played McComb and Lexington. Those matches made us mature a lot faster.”

But Snook hopes this year’s team remembers the hard work it took to have the success the Eagles had last season.

“We came off an outstanding season, record breaking and a first in school history,” Snook said of the Eagles trip to the state semifinals. “A lot of these kids were a part of it, but not with main roles. All of them were excited to get back in the gym and they have goals to get back in that atmosphere.We are still working on that maturity on the court. But they are working hard for me and working in the gym.”

The Eagles have one senior in Brooke Barman who is hoping to pick up where her departed teammates left off last year. Snook admits she is handling the pressure well.

“We have just one senior (Barman) who is doing a very nice job being a leader for us,” Snook said. “But it is tough coming off of a season when you had five seniors. I put a lot of responsibility on her shoulders. She was one of those in the main lineup last year so she knows what it is like to be on the court in that big situations and she is helping the younger kids a lot.”

Snook is also placing some tough responsibilities on three other top returners who she believes can lead the program to its traditional success.

“Stacia Stieber was our libero last year as a freshman,” Snook said. “She is used to being on the court controlling the defense in the back row. I told her that her job is harder this year because she doesn’t have a 6-foot block at the net anymore. She is doing outstanding.”

“Ashlyn Tommas was a defensive player last year and now we are asking her to be a front-row player,” Snook said. “She is playing on the outside and is leading our team in kills.”

“Kirsten Stieber was again a defensive player last year and this year, she is thrown into the front row,” Snook said. “She is doing a great job with her experience, composure and leadership on the court.”

The Eagles stock seven juniors including Kara Schafer, Rachel Clingman, Morganne Stanley, Sam Gordocky and Emma Kluding to go along with Tommas and K. Stieber. S. Stieber leads a 3-player cast of sophomores including Josee Brown and Maddie Elmlinger. Monroeville also carries two freshmen in Kelsie Palmer and Maura Brown.

With so much youth and veterans, Snook is searching for the perfect lineup.

“We are still looking for the right pieces of the puzzle to fit and make us successful right now,” Snook said.

