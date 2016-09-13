Flyers sweep Wildcats for FC win

The St. Paul Flyers rolled into New London armed for battle and cruised to a 3-set win over the Wildcats 25-10, 25-6 and 25-6.

The Flyers came out of the gates quick going on an early 15-5 run to begin the opening frame. The lead later ballooned to 20-5 before the Wildcats could grab another five points. The only question was, could the Flyers keep their foot on the gas and piece together an easy road win?

They answered.

“We really did,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “We worked really hard at the end of last week on our offense. We hit half of the practice yesterday and finished up with some defense. We could really see it pay off tonight and the kids are responding very well with what we are doing in practice.”

The hitting paid off as four Flyers recorded eight or more kills on the evening. Tess Lepley led the way with 10 while Meghan Rudolph had nine and Halle Schoen and Kamryn Maxwell chipped in with eight a piece. Rachel Bleile benefitted from the hard hitting volleyballers with 24 assists. She also added 11 service points. Kaeleigh Stang had 11 as well. Hedrick took team-high honors with 16 points and Ashley Painey had eight as Lauren Chandler chipped in with seven.

But it wasn’t just the offense that shined. The Flyers never let New London get any kind of momentum. She credits her team’s defensive effort to her assistant coach.

“I cannot say enough about having Corynne Smith coaching with us and having such a positive influence. It really has made a huge difference,” Miller said.

Though New London had a rough night, head coach Jill Mitchell couldn’t help but to feel proud of her young team’s effort. Carrying just three seniors. Her squad is growing up right before her eyes. Maryonna Cathey led the Wildcats with two kills while Lilian Bartow and Brooklyn Hudson added two service points a piece. Gabby Ledbetter blocked a pair of shots.

“I was very proud of our girls,” Mitchell said. “We had some great volleys and some athletic digs. They are a great team and we knew that going in. We came in just hoping to have fun and get better. I thought our passing was super and we got a few kills. Their back row is amazing so I was very proud we got some kills. We also blocked the ball well. Even the ones that went out of bounds were solid.”

St. Paul remains undefeated on the season and had three conference games left before starting the FC all over again. A Sept. 22 game at South Central could be the deciding factor in the FC race if both teams continue to win out. But it is the Saturday morning invites that have Miller hoping for progress from her team.

“We have a strong beginning to our schedule, but we also have a tough end with the Convoy Crestview Invite,” Miller said. “The lineup there is going to be amazing. Right now, five of the 18 teams are ranked. It is a nice build up to the tournament. I love our schedule. The kids are starting to settle in now.”

St. Paul hosts Western Reserve on Thursday while the Wildcats host Mapleton the same evening.