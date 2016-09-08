Lady Flyers hand Cougars first FC loss

St. Paul earned wins of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-11 in Thursday’s victory against Crestview. That puts the Flyers at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Firelands Conference, giving them sole possession of first place.

In the first set, St. Paul finished on an 8-0 run to go up 1-0.

Then, after falling behind in the second set and trailing by as much as seven points, the Lady Flyers came together and pulled through, finishing the set on a 9-0 run.

They picked up right where they left off in the third, leading by 14 at one point.

“I felt that they did an awesome job of serving tonight,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “We served very aggressive and were putting Ashland Crestview out of their system and their offense. I think that was the difference.”

Meghan Hedrick was 18 for 18 serving with 15 points and three aces, while Lauren Chandler went 17 for 17 with 12 points and six aces and Kaeleigh Stang added 11 points and one ace.

“Corrine Smith, one of our assistants, is doing a great job calling the zones for the kids and the kids are responding so well with her and challenging those zones that she gives them. I felt that Kaeleigh Stang did an awesome job with some big digs and controlling the ball.”

Stang finished with 32 digs, while Halle Schoen added 10.

Meghan Hedrick and Schoen each tallied 10 kills and two blocks, while Ashley Painley recorded nine kills and Tess Lepley had eight. Rachel Bleile dished out 36 assists.

“Rachel did an awesome job spreading the ball out to the hitters. I think that right now is a huge assets for us. Any one of our hitters in the front row can put that ball down. If you look at our kills we almost have four kids with 10 kills each. That’s awesome.

Miller was not concerned during the second set when her team was falling behind.

“It wasn’t really one major thing. It was like one little mistake here and another one there and it just seemed to start to snowball for us. But on the same token, I thought the kids had a lot of confidence. Their game composure was awesome. They didn’t look rattled. I felt that they looked like they were very much in control. I saw the confidence that they were going to come back and battle to dig themselves out of the hole they put themselves in,” Miller said.

The St. Paul junior varsity team also picked up the win, defeating Crestview 25-13, 25-19.

The Lady Flyers will be back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to New London to take on the Ladycats.