Norwalk falls to two-time state champ NDCL in Invite title match

It almost did.

Norwalk (4-1) topped Parma Padua Franciscan (15-25, 25-21, 25-20) — the 2013 state champions — in the semifinals, but fell to Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, the two-time defending state champs, in Saturday’s title match, 25-15, 25-14.

The loaded eight-team field included 2015 state semifinalist Lexington, and a total of 12 state appearances, five state championships and a runner-up among the programs.

“You don’t get better if you don’t play the best,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “That’s why we work hard to play the best. We got better today. We definitely did.

“We fell a little short with some communication errors and other things we still need to work on, but overall we got better,” she added. “We saw what we were capable of and were able to keep the pace, and really meet the goals we had set prior to today, so that’s good.”

On paper, the win over Padua was considered a surprise to the casual fan — especially after the Bruins won Game 1 by 10 points.

“I’d agree, Padua is a fantastic team and program,” Kalizewski said. “But as a coach, you always know what your kids are capable of, but it’s just seeing when they are going to put it together to feel it and figure it out. That was one of those matches where they finally put it together.

“The girls saw you don’t always have to play harder, but play smarter and stay consistent,” she added. “That makes a huge difference. We really mixed things up and controlled the ball, which is what you have to do against a team like Padua. We passed the ball very well after the first game.”

Against NDCL, Norwalk was right there with the two-time defending state champs midway through both games. The Lions led just 14-12 in Game 1 after back-t0-back kills by Sara Staley and Lyndsey Sheldon.

But NDCL took over at the net from there, scoring 11 of the next 14 points to win going away, 25-15.

In Game 2, the deficit was just 11-10 for Norwalk, but again NDCL (5-1) put the pressure on the Norwalk defense, and scored five straight points to go ahead 16-10 and force Kalizewski into a timeout.

But it was too late, and the Lions had settled in. They scored seven straight points to open up a 24-12 lead, and the 25-14 win was a formality from there.

For Norwalk, which opened with a win over Lexington (25-22, 25-13), Cara MacFarland had 12 kills (26-of-27 hitting) and 14 digs. Staley added nine kills and 11 digs, while Ally Douglas served 12 points and had 11 digs. Alaina Kelley was 78-of-79 setting with 26 assists.

Against Padua, Staley had 14 kills and 19 digs, while MacFarland added 13 kills and 19 digs. Anne Davidson added 18 digs, while Kelley was 109-of-110 setting with 33 assists.

Against NDCL, Aimee Smith had six kills, and Kelley added 11 assists and 10 digs.

Norwalk hosts Bellevue on Tuesday.