Top travel trends predicted for 2017

According to a recent AAA survey, 42 percent of Americans are planning to take a vacation in 2017 — with most planning trips to the warm weather destinations in the U.S. and abroad.

All signs are pointing to a busy year for vacationers and the travel industry. About one-third (30 percent) of U.S. adults say they are more likely to take a vacation this year compared to 2016, and they’re looking for a new kind of travel experience.

“As we ring in the new year, travelers who may have taken a “wait-and-see” approach toward their travel plans over the past few months, may be ready to search out a new travel adventure,” said Bevi Powell, AAA East Central Senior Vice President. “Regardless of whether they are planning a road trip or booking an exotic river cruise, today’s travelers are looking for unique experiences.”

With much of the country in the midst of a harsh winter, warm-weather destinations in the United States and Caribbean are topping most Americans’ travel itineraries.

The top destinations for 2017, based on AAA East Central’s travel bookings, are:

International:

1. Caribbean

2. Italy

3. Ireland

4. Mexico

5. London

Domestic:

1. Orlando

2. Hawaii

3. Alaska

4. Florida beaches

5. Las Vegas

AAA’s travel experts have identified these top trends for 2017:

Experiential travel: Both novice and expert travelers alike are seeking travel experiences that help to facilitate a deeper connection to the cultures, people and traditions of a destination. For example, AAA has noted an increase in travelers booking tours that include opportunities to dine with local families or receive hands-on tutorials from local craftspeople.

O Canada: Canada is an increasingly popular vacation destination, thanks to its close location and favorable currency exchange rates that make trips there affordable and accessible to more Americans. Canada will also celebrate its 150th birthday in 2017, offering visitors many opportunities to experience special events and learn more about the country’s history and traditions.

The “I”s have it: AAA notes a significant amount of demand for travelers visiting Europe in 2017. Ireland and Iceland are expected to be particularly popular, thanks to the availability of low airfares and the perception that both countries are safe—yet for many travelers, previously unexplored—destinations.

River cruising: According to a AAA survey, four in 10 Americans would consider a river cruise for an upcoming vacation and 24 percent said they are likely to take a river cruise in the next five years. And despite the perception that river cruising appeals primarily to older generations, millennials are more likely to consider a river cruise for an upcoming vacation than either their Generation X or Baby Boomer counterparts.

National Parks: The National Park Service celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, to great fanfare. Following all-time record visitation in 2015, the national parks remain an attractive vacation destination for many. According to a recent AAA survey, 79 percent of Americans say they are as likely or more likely to visit a national park through the first half of this year, building on the momentum of last year’s centennial celebrations.

For more information or to begin planning a trip, visit AAA.com/Travel.