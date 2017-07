The tentative schedule is as follows:

Starting July 5:

1. Bank Street from Prospect to Woodlawn streets

2. East Seminary Street from Benedict to Woodlawn streets

3. State Street from League for Ohio streets

Starting July 10:

1. Cleveland Road from Route 20 west-bound on ramp to Whitfield Boulevard

2. Shady Lane from the high school to Norwood

3. City Hall Parking Lot

Starting July 17:

1. Miscellaneous to be determined.

Updates will be provided as they are received.