Resurfacing project schedule updated

The project, which began Wednesday, will have crews from A.J. Riley working on several streets of the coming weeks. Work is anticipated through July 21.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

Starting July 5 through 12:

1. Rosedale Boulevard from Main Street.

2. Harris Street from Linwood to East End streets

3. Pleasant Street, from Maple to Main streets

4. North West Street, from Washington to Jefferson

Starting July 13 through 21

1. Washington Street fro Pleasant to Hester streets

2. Linwood Avenue from Elm to East Chestnut streets

3. Shady Lane from the high school to Norwood Avenue.

4. Gallup Avenue from Deerfield to Old State.

Updates will be provided as they are made available.