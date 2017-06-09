Crews place support beams for new Omega Road bridge

That was part of the story Thursday as construction crews placed seven support beams for the deck of the new Omega Road bridge. The process took a total of four to six hours.

“(The) seven beams will make up the deck of the bridge when complete. An asphalt overlay and guardrail will be attached to the beams,” Huron County Engineer Lee Tansey said.

Each pre-stressed concrete box-beam is 3 1/2 feet thick, 4 feet wide and 89 feet long and weighs about 102,000 pounds.

“Crawford Construction is the contractor, which was hired by the county. K.E. McCartney & Associates (K.E.M.) is the construction management. … They are doing inspections,” Tansey said.

Based out of Galion, Crawford Construction Co. Inc. subcontracted with All Erection & Crane Rental from Cleveland. Two cranes were needed to move the massive beams due to their weight and length.

“The beams were bought by Prestress Services and they were made in Mount Vernon. They came from there this (Thursday) morning,” Tansey said. “One crane has to pass (a beam) off to another crane.”’

One crane at the site Thursday has a weight capacity of 250 tons and the other 265.

The crews started working at 10 a.m.

“It should take four to six hours,” Tansey said.

K.E.M. bridge engineer Jason Burgholder and inspector Bob Morgan were at the construction site. Burgholder said he was there to make sure there were no issues during the installation of the beams,

“They should get them all set without issue,” he added. “It might take 10 to 15 minutes (each) to get the beam set.”

Tansey broke down what will happen after the beams are in place.

“They are going to pour additional concrete. They will finish roadway approaches to the bridge, the asphalt paving (and) the guardrails,” the engineer said.

The bridge replacement project, valued at $435,000, started in May and the bridge is expected to open in about three weeks.

Bridges generally have a life expectancy of 50 or so years. The original Omega Road bridge went up in 1936. The bridge is just west of Ohio 13 over the Vermilion River.