Road closings, delays announced

There will be no work impacting traffic through the Memorial Day weekend. All work will resume Tuesday, May 30 on the following projects as described below.

ASHLAND COUNTY

State Route 95

SR 95, just east of SR 39 to the Wayne County line, will be reduced to one lane of traffic for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be completed October 2017.

US Route 30 ***UPDATE***

US 30, just west of SR 60 to the Wayne County line at CR 15, will have daily lane closures for pavement repairs as part of resurfacing project. There will be nightly roadwork on the SR 60 ramp. Please use caution when navigating through work zones. The project is expected to be complete by August 2017.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

State Route 96

SR 96, from SR 602 to the Richland County line, will have potential lane closures as needed for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by periodic flagging operations. The project is expected to be complete in October 2017.

State Route 19

SR 19, between Rettic Rd. and the City of Galion, will have intermittent lane closures for north and southbound motorists starting Monday, May 1 for culvert rehabilitation. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed. The project is expected to be completed June 2017.

State Route 39

SR 39, from Tiro Rd. to the Richland Co. line, will have potential lane closures as needed for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by periodic flagging operations. The project is expected to be complete in June 2017.

State Route 598

SR 598, between Old 30 (Lincoln Way Rd.) and SR 39, will have potential lane closures as needed for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by periodic flagging operations. The project is expected to be complete in June 2017.

ERIE COUNTY

US Route 250

US 250, will have intermittent daytime lane closures from 7 am to 5 pm, as crews’ work on finalization items for the project. There will be short duration lane closures as needed at individual locations along the project to perform various tasks. Traffic will be maintained at all times during the lane closures. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/250. The project is expected to be complete by June 2017.

State Route 61 ***NEW***

SR 61, between SR 2 and US 6, will close Tuesday, May 30 for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for northbound motorists is SR 61 to SR 2, west on SR 2 to SR 13, north on SR 13 to US 6, US 6 back to SR 61 and reverse for southbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen Friday, June 9, 2017.

HURON COUNTY

State Route 113

SR 113, from US 20 to US 250 and SR 547 just west of the railroad tracks to US 20 in Monroeville, will be reduced to one lane of traffic for a resurfacing and bridge repair project. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete September 2017.

County Road 138

CR 138, between Edwards Rd. and Delta Rd., is now closed for bridge reconstruction. The detour route for southbound motorists is CR 138 (Fairfield Angling Rd.) south to Townline Rd. east to Old State Rd. north, to CR 138 and reverse for northbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen at the end of June 2017.

LORAIN COUNTY

Interstate 90

I-90, at its bridges over West River Road and over SR 57, will have nightly lane closures as crews begin work for the bridge replacement project. The project is expected to be complete in May 2019.

State Route 113

SR 113, between Lowell St. and Murray Ridge Rd, will be reduced to one lane in each direction for work on the structure over Norfolk Southern Railroad. Work on the bridge is expected to be completed by May 2017. Traffic, between Dean Rd. and Annis Rd., is reduced to one lane in each direction for pavement repairs. Traffic will be maintained with flagger as needed. The project is expected to be complete September 2017.

State Route 301

SR 301, at Butternut Ridge Rd. and continuing South to the Lorain/Medina County line, is reduced to one lane as needed for a re-surfacing project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is expected to be complete September 2017.

MEDINA COUNTY

Interstate 76/State Route 94 ***UPDATE***

I-76, at its interchange with SR 94, in the City of Wadsworth, has the inside and outside shoulders closed. Nightly lane closures are possible throughout the coming week. SR 94 (High Street), from just north of Valley View Dr. to Smokerise Dr., has two lanes of thru traffic northbound and one lane of thru traffic southbound with a center left turn lane along the project corridor as crews perform widening work on the west side of the road. Great Oaks Trail between High Street and Freedom Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Asphalt paving will occur along Alleys throughout the project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Additional lane closures are possible throughout the length of the project as crews perform widening work. Please use caution while navigating thru work zones. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/94. The project is expected to be complete June 2018.

US Route 42 (Pearl Road) ***UPDATE***

US 42, from just south of Harding Street to just south Reagan Parkway, will have intermittent lane closures. US 42, at its intersection with Reagan Parkway, will maintain left hand turns northbound. Construction work on Grande Blvd. will start. The work will restrict lanes down to 11-12’ in both directions. Traffic will be bidirectional from Reagan Parkway to just south of Fenn Rd, with left turn lanes at Grand/Stonegate, Hillview/Ledgewood, and Reagan Parkway. Intersections will have narrowed lane widths that will be maintained at all times in both directions. Hillview Rd. is now closed for 30 days for reconstruction. The detour for westbound motorists is US 42 north to Grande Blvd., west on Grande Blvd to N. Huntington St, south on N. Huntington St. to Hillview Rd., and reverse for westbound motorists. Hillview Rd. will be open to the Duncan Donuts/Verizon store drives only. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/42. The project is expected to be complete in October 2018.

State Route 94 & Granger Rd. ***NEW***

The intersection of State Route 94 and Granger Road will close Tuesday, May 30 to improve the intersection. The detour route for SR 94 northbound motorists is SR 94 to SR 18, west on SR 18 to IR 71, north on IR 71 to IR 271, northeast on IR 271 to SR 94, and reverse for southbound motorists. The detour route for Granger Road eastbound motorists is Granger Rd. to Beach Rd, south on Beach Rd. to SR 18, east on SR 18 to State Rd., north on State Rd. back to Granger Rd., and reverse for eastbound motorists. The intersection is expected to reopen August 2017; however all work is weather dependent.

County Road 32

CR 32 (Old Weymouth Rd), just east of SR 3, is now closed for a bridge replacement. The bridge is a part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program. A local detour has been posted. The road is expected to reopen July 2017.

County Road 42

CR 42 (Grafton Rd.), between Erhart Northern Rd. and Station Rd., will close Wednesday, May 10 for a bridge replacement. The bridge is a part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program. The detour route for westbound motorists is CR 42 to Cowley Rd., south on Cowley Rd. to SR 303, east on SR 303 to Station Rd., north on Station Rd. to CR 42, and reverse for eastbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen June 2017.

County Road 44 ***UPDATE***

CR 44 (State Road), just north of Ledge Road, is now closed for bridge replacement as part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program. Access to Whipps Ledges will be accessible from the north. The parking area near the bridge will be open and accessible from the south. The adjacent walking path and pedestrian bridge will remain open at all times. The detour route for southbound motorists is CR 44 to Bellus Road, west on Bellus Road to Hinkley Hills Road, south on Hinkley Hills Road to Ridge Road, south on Ridge Road to Ledge Road, east on Ledge Road to CR 44 and reverse for northbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen June 2017.

State Route 162

SR 162, from the Village of Spencer to Lafayette Rd, will have one lane closures as part of a resurfacing project.

Traffic will be maintained with flaggers and temporary traffic signals at all times. The project is expected to be completed in October 2017.

Township Road 164

TR 164 (Muntz Rd.), between Abbeyville Rd. and East Law Rd., is now closed for a bridge replacement as part of the Ohio Bridge Partnership Program. The detour is posted and the road will be closed for 45 days.

State Route 261 ***NEW***

SR 261, from SR 94 to the Summit County line, will have one lane closures as part of a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be completed September 2017.

RICHLAND COUNTY

State Route 97 ***UPDATE***

SR 97, at its interchange with Interstate 71, will have two narrowed lanes of traffic in each direction with periodic flagging operations as needed. There will be daytime paving operations as surface work on the ramps, intersections, and Kochheiser Rd. are completed. Please use caution while navigating through work zones. The project is expected to be complete by the Spring of 2017.

State Route 545

SR 545, between Crall Rd. and Richland-Shale Rd., has been reduced to one lane of traffic as needed for pavement resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed. The project is expected to be complete Spring 2017.

State Route 546

SR 546, from the Knox County line to the City of Lexington, will have intermittent lane closures as crews begin work as part of a chip and seal resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed. The project is expected to be complete by October 2017.