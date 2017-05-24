Traveling this holiday weekend? Beware of these road closings throughout Ohio

“We really need drivers to pay extra attention when passing through work zones. Even though we do what we can to make them as safe as possible, work zones can be dangerous places,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jerry Wray. “Last year, there were 6,041 work zone crashes resulting in 28 deaths. Drivers need to slow down and be alert, especially in work zones.”

We typically see a 14 percent increase in traffic on Ohio roadways during the Memorial Day weekend. That makes it the fourth highest traveled holiday of the year. This year will be no different, with AAA predicting 1.4 million Ohioans will drive more than 50 miles from home during the holiday, an increase of 2.2 percent.

Due to these increases, ODOT works to reduce the size and impact of work zones as much as possible over the holiday weekend. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead by following our social media accounts for traffic alerts and checking OHGO.com and the OHGO app to see work zone locations, live traffic conditions, and more than 600 live traffic cameras.

ODOT is also working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to encourage those traveling by vehicle to buckle up. More than 130 digital highway message boards will display "CLICK IT OR TICKET" and “BUCKLE UP BUCKEYES” over the Memorial Day holiday. Last year, of the 15 traffic deaths over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, 4 were not wearing a seat belt.

Below are some of the state’s highway projects that could impact travel:

CENTRAL OHIO

Interstate 270/State Route 315/U.S. Route 23 (North Side), Franklin County

The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph on I-270 between US 23 and SR 315 as major construction to build new ramps and bridges is ongoing. Motorists should be aware of new ramp configurations:

Drivers coming from US 23 south to I-270 west will be on the ramp for a mile and pass over SR 315 before using the temporary ramp to merge onto I-270 west.

I-270 west traffic exiting at SR 315 will exit sooner – merge into the right lane for SR 315 north, stay in left lane on the ramp for SR 315 south.

Finally, traffic coming from SR 315 north to I-270 should stay in the left lane on the ramp. Drivers will go a mile on the ramp and travel under US 23 before merging onto I-270 east.

U.S. Route 23 (South Side), Franklin County

US 23 will be reduced to two lanes southbound and one lane northbound on the bridge over SR 104. Additionally, the ramp from SR 104 east to US 23 will be reduced to one lane and there will be no left turns onto US 23 north. The detour is SR 104 east to Groveport Road to SR 104 west to US 23 north.

U.S. Route 23 (Indianola Avenue) (North Side), Franklin County

The US 23 (Indianola Ave) bridge over Glen Echo will close to vehicles and pedestrians at 9 AM for six months for rehabilitation. Additionally, the stairs to the park on the northeast side of the side will not be accessible to pedestrians. The detour for vehicles is Arcadia Ave. to High St. to Weber Rd. or reverse. The pedestrian detour is Arcadia Ave. to Calumet St. to Olentangy St. or reverse.

Interstate 70/State Route 310, Licking County

Work continues at SR 310, but all lanes will be open to traffic from noon Friday through 6am Tuesday. Drivers should expect lane shifts through the construction zone, but all lanes of traffic are maintained.

Mink Street, Licking County

Mink Street, north of State Route 161, will be open to local traffic/residents only. Crews will continue to work on final asphalt paving operations through Friday. Final markings and reopening of Mink Street should occur by June 2.

NORTHEAST OHIO

Interstate 77 Widening, Brecksville and Richfield, Cuyahoga County

Through fall 2017, all lanes of I-77 northbound and southbound between the Ohio Turnpike and Oakes Road are shifted to the right lane and shoulder in order to perform widening work in the existing median.

Interstate 271 Widening, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Warrensville Heights and Oakwood, Cuyahoga County

Through mid-October, I-271 northbound traffic between Broadway Avenue and Richmond Road will be in the contraflow traffic pattern where the left lane of I-271 northbound will be shifted onto the southbound lanes – which are shifted to the right – and the right lane of I-271 northbound will remain on the northbound lanes.

Interstate 271 Local Lanes over Wilson Mills Road Bridge Replacement, Highland Heights and Mayfiel, Cuyahoga County

All traffic on the I-271 north and southbound Local Lanes near Wilson Mills Road has been shifted onto the Express Lanes. Four lanes are maintained in each direction on the Express Lanes. Access will be maintained to all entrance and exit ramps at the I-271 and Wilson Mills Road interchange. Traffic will remain in this configuration through October 2017. For more information click here.

U.S. Route 6/State Route 2 (West Shoreway) Conversion, Lakefront West, Cleveland

SR 2 is restricted to two lanes in each direction between Lake Avenue and the Main Avenue Bridge during this work through spring 2017 as crews work on the new tree lined median. Get more details at www.LakefrontWest.transportation.ohio.gov and select “Traffic Impacts” for more information.

Interstate 70, Belmont County

I-70 twin bridge replacements on Lady Bend Hill near U.S. 40 (Exit 204) between Morristown and Barnesville. Two lanes of traffic is maintained in each direction.

U.S. Route 22/State Route 7, Jefferson County

Construction along U.S. 22, SR 7, and University Boulevard. Ramps and new intersections will connect SR 7 south of the current University Blvd. intersection as well as a new intersection along University Blvd. The ramps leading onto the Veterans Memorial Bridge from University Blvd. and from U.S. 22 to Seventh Street and University Blvd. will be reconfigured as well. Traffic is maintained.

State Route 7, Jefferson County

From Martins Ferry to Mingo Junction, SR 7 is reduced to one lane in each direction in various locations for multiple bridge projects and landslide repairs.

Interstate 76/State Route 94, Medina County

I-76, at its interchange with SR 94, in the City of Wadsworth, has the inside and outside shoulders closed. SR 94 (High Street), from just north of Valley View Dr. to Smokerise Dr., has two lanes of thru traffic northbound and one lane of thru traffic southbound with a center left turn lane along the project corridor as crews perform widening work on the west side of the road. Great Oaks Trail between High Street and Freedom Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Additional lane closures are possible throughout the length of the project as crews perform widening work. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/94.

U.S. Route 42 (Pearl Road), Medina County

U.S. 42, from just south of Harding Street to just south Reagan Parkway, will have intermittent lane closures. Traffic will be bidirectional from Reagan Parkway to just south of Fenn Rd, with left turn lanes at Grand/Stonegate, Hillview/Ledgewood, and Reagan Parkway intersections only. 10’ lane widths will be maintained at all times in both directions. Reagan Parkway, at its intersection with U.S. 42, will have no left turn lanes. Hillview Drive is closed in both directions for reconstruction. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/42.

Interstate 76 in the Cities of Norton and Barberton, Summit County

The following traffic configuration and ramp closures will be in place through mid-October 2017:

Motorists traveling on I-76 westbound from just west of SR 619/Wooster Rd. to SR 94 should be aware of a bi-directional traffic pattern. Although two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction on I-76, westbound traffic will be split, with one lane of westbound traffic crossed over onto I-76 eastbound, while the second lane remains on I-76 westbound. Motorists wishing to exit at Barber Rd., Cleveland Massillon Rd., SR 21 and SR 261 should remain in the right lane.

The ramp from SR 619/Wooster Rd. to I-76 westbound will be CLOSED through mid-October. The detour is State St.

Interstate 80 in Austintown Twp & Liberty Twp and the City of Girard, Trumbull County

The following traffic pattern and ramp closures are currently in place along I-80:

Two lanes of I-80 will be maintained in the both directions, however, motorists traveling on I-80 westbound will be crossed over onto I-80 eastbound via a crossover condition.

The ramp from I-80 eastbound to SR 11 northbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is I-680 southbound to SR 711 northbound to SR 11 northbound.

The ramp from SR 711 northbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through early December 2017. The detour is SR 711 northbound to Gypsy Lane to SR 193 northbound to I-80 eastbound.

The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 westbound is CLOSED through December 2017. The detour is SR 711 southbound to I-680 northbound to I_80 westbound.

The ramp from I-80 westbound to SR 11 northbound is CLOSED through late August 2017. The detour is SR 711 southbound to Gypsy Lane to SR 711 northbound to SR 11 northbound.

The ramp from US 422 to I-80 westbound is CLOSED through December 2017. The detour is US 422 to SR 711 southbound to I-680 northbound to I-80 westbound.

The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through December 2017. The detour is SR 711 southbound to Gypsy Lane eastbound to SR 193/Belmont Ave.

SR 11 southbound over I-80 will be reduced to one lane through early June for a bridge deck overlay. This work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between SR 11 and SR 193.

NORTHWEST OHIO

Interstate 75, Wood/Hancock County

I-75 between Oil Center Road and CR 99 is reduced to two 11 ft.-wide lanes for paving.

Interstate 75, Lucas County

I-75 between I-475 and I-280 is reduced to two lanes for widening.

U.S. Route 127, Defiance County

U.S. 127 between state Route 18 and township Road 34, south of Sherwood, closed April 24 for 60 days for culvert replacement at two locations. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 24, state Route 15 and state Route 18 back to U.S. 127. Work is being performed by VTF Construction, Celina.

U.S. Route 68, Hancock County

U.S. 68 southbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 southbound over Eagle Creek at state Route 15, south of Findlay, closed May 15 for approximately two months for bridge repair. Traffic detoured onto SR 15 eastbound to the SR 37 interchange to SR 15 westbound back to U.S. 68.

State Route 53, Wyandot County

SR 53 between SR 103 and County Road 2, McCutchenville, closed April 24 for approximately six months for bridge replacements over Thorn Run and Tymochtee Creek. Traffic detoured onto SR 103, SR 231 and U.S. 224 back to SR 53.

SOUTHERN OHIO

State Route 104, Pike County

As part of the Lake White Dam rehabilitation and bridge replacement project, SR 104 is closed between SR 552 and Township Road 420 (Boswell Run Road). In addition, SR 551, SR 552 and County Road 105 (Forest Hills Boulevard) are closed at their junction with SR 104 for reconstruction. While SR 104 traffic is being detoured by way of U.S. 23 and SR 32, SR 551 and SR 552 traffic is being detoured via SR 220 at Waverly. Roadway construction is anticipated to be completed in early summer 2017. http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D09/Pages/Lake-White-Rehabilitation.aspx

U.S. Route 50, Ross County

U.S. 50 is reduced to one lane between Township Road 38 (Dill Road) and TR 150 (California Hollow Road), approximately three miles east of Bainbridge, as part of a slide repair project. Traffic is being maintained in one lane with the use of temporary signals, and all work is anticipated to be completed in mid to late summer.

State Route 104, Scioto County

SR 104 is reduced to one lane at the route's junction with SR 348 for a road widening and turn lane installation project. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one, 11-foot lane with the use of temporary signals. The project is scheduled to be completed by late summer.

U.S. Route 23, Scioto County

U.S. 23 will be subject to single-lane restrictions in either direction between SR 728 and CR 55 (Fairground Road) for bridge construction and to accommodate trucks crossing the highway. The route will be reduced to one, 12-foot lane, and a reduced speed limit is in effect.

U.S. Route 52, Scioto County

U.S. 52 is reduced to one, 11-foot lane in each direction between the SR 140 and the CR 550/Wheelersburg exits for raised pavement marker installation and bridge pier construction. The single-lane restrictions will be in effect from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. A reduced speed limit is also in effect.

U.S. Route 33, Athens County

U.S. 33 is restricted to one lane in each direction between East State Street and Columbus Road for an asphalt pavement project. A 12 ft. width restriction is in place. U.S. 33 is also restricted to one lane in each direction between New Floodwood Road and Glen Ebon Road for a mine grouting project. A 14 ft. width restriction is in place.

Interstate 77, Washington County

The southbound lane of the Whipple Bridge, located north of Exit 6, is closed for a rehabilitation project. A 12 ft. width restriction is in place.

WESTERN OHIO

Interstate 71, Hamilton County

Interstate 71/Lytle Tunnel project and rebuilding the I-71 bridge decks north of the Lytle Tunnel. The Fifth St. ramp to northbound I-71 is closed. The detour uses Walnut and 2nd streets or Sycamore, 3rd and Walnut streets to I-71 ramp. The Second St. ramp to northbound I-71 is open.

The Third St. exit from SB I-71 is also closed. The detour uses Gilbert, E. 8th, Sycamore and 3rd streets. Ramp is closed for the duration of southbound and northbound bridge deck work. While the permanent work zone restrictions remain in place, work is suspended over the holiday and there will be no additional lane closures.

TRUCK DETOUR: All northbound I-75/I-71 trucks use I-75 to SR 562 back to I-71 or I-275 to I-471 back to I-71 until approximately September, 2017.While the permanent work zone restrictions remain in place, work is suspended over the holiday and there will be no additional lane closures.

Interstate 71, Hamilton County

I-71/Martin Luther King Drive interchange. The ramp from McMillan Street to northbound I-71 will be closed at approximately 9 a.m. Monday, May 1 and remain closed through Friday, June 30. Traffic will be detoured using the new MLK to northbound I-71 ramp by way of Gilbert Avenue or Reading Road. While the permanent work zone restrictions remain in place, work is suspended over the holiday and there will be no additional lane closures.

Interstate 75, Hamilton County

Lane widening on I-75 from SR 562 to Mitchell Avenue (Exit 6). All lanes of northbound I-75 are shifted onto the southbound side, creating a bi-directional flow pattern until approximately the end of August, 2017. While the permanent work zone restrictions remain in place, work is suspended over the holiday and there will be no additional lane closures.

Interstate 75, Miami County

I-75 between CR 25A in Piqua and US 36 will have 24 hour lane width restrictions. Lanes are 12 feet in this area. Drivers should stay alert as there is construction taking place. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Interstate 675, Clark County

I-675 near I-70 is under construction. Traffic is not in its normal pattern in this area, two lanes of northbound traffic are shifted to the southbound side just south of the overpass. Two northbound lanes will be open. Once over the bridge, the right lane will be an exit only for I-675 north to I-70 west. The left north bound lane will be for thru traffic to Spangler Road.

Interstate 70, Montgomery County

I-70 between Airport Access Rd. and SR 48 is under construction. Two lanes of traffic will remain open to motorists in each direction. Motorist should remain alert as there is a lot of work being done in this area.