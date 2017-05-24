Holiday weekend travel expected to be at highest level since 2005

That is 1 million more travelers than last year taking to the roads, skies, rails and water, creating the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005.

“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Jim Lehman, President of AAA East Central. “Pent up demand following an election year and an improved economy have contributed to the record-breaking number of travelers who indicate they plan to kick off the summer with a much-deserved vacation this year.”

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29.

Here are the Memorial Day forecast highlights for the East North Central region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin:

• Memorial Day travelers will total 6.3 million, an increase of 2.4 percent from the 6.2 million in 2016.

• 5.7 million will travel by automobile, up 2.2% from 5.6 million in 2016.

• 344,000 people will fly to their destinations, up 5.5% from 326,000 in 2016.

• 269,000 people will use other modes (bus, train, boat, etc.), up 2.6 percent from 263,000 in 2016.

While AAA expects most U.S. drivers will pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015, the vast majority of holiday travelers (88.1 percent) are still planning to hit the road. Automobile travel will grow by 2.4 percent across America this Memorial Day, with 34.6 million people planning a holiday road trip. The national average price for a gallon of gas today is $2.34, 12 cents more than last year.

More Americans are planning to rent cars for their holiday road trips this year. According to Hertz, the busiest day for car rental pick-ups is expected to be Friday, May 26, based on last year’s data.

While road trips continue to reign supreme for Memorial Day, more Americans will fly, ride the train or bus, or take a cruise vacation compared to last year. Air travel is expected to increase nationally by 5.5 percent over last year, with 2.9 million across America taking to the skies this Memorial Day. Travel by other modes of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses, will increase 2.9 percent, to 1.75 million travelers.

While the vast majority of travelers are planning a Memorial Day road trip, many other Americans will take advantage of the long holiday weekend and travel internationally, with Europe especially popular this year.

The top destinations for Memorial Day weekend, based on AAA national travel bookings, are:

Orlando, Florida

Rome, Italy

London, England

Dublin, Ireland

Vancouver, Canada

Seattle, Washington

Las Vegas, Nevada

New York, New York

Paris, France

Honolulu, Hawaii

AAA expects to rescue more than 330,000 motorists across the country this Memorial Day weekend, with the primary reasons being lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues.

AAA recommends motorists have their vehicles inspected by a trusted repair shop, such as one of the more than 7,000 AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities across North America. Members can download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com or call 1-800-AAA-HELP to request roadside assistance.

* * *

AAA, Law Enforcement Team Up to Enforce Safe Travels

Agencies combining efforts to Mmark Memorial Day, summer travel with message of safety

AAA East Central is projecting a busy Memorial Day and summer travel season, but unfortunately, that can lead to a spike in the amount of fatal and non-fatal accidents on the road. This year, AAA projects 39.3 million Americans will be driving 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend, the highest travel volume in over a decade. With those expected numbers and a strong summer travel season ahead, AAA wants to ensure the safety and security of every motorist.

AAA East Central is combining efforts with the Pennsylvania State Police, the West Virginia State Police, the Ohio Highway Patrol, other law enforcement officials, and PennDOT to reduce crashes and injuries during Memorial Day and throughout the summer through the Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) campaign.

The campaign will be marked with an increased effort by law enforcement to combat speeding, aggressive driving, seat belt enforcement, and driving under the influence. Officers will step up distracted driving enforcement details, as well as DUI checkpoints. Police cruisers, DUI Command Vehicles, motorcycles, K-9 units, and helicopters are among the life-saving equipment that will be out in full force during the Memorial Day weekend.

“AAA is staying proactive with the expected volume on the roadways and families heading out for a much deserved break,” says AAA East Central Safety Adviser JJ Miller. “This program is a strong reminder for everyone to be mindful when sharing the road.”