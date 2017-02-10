Norwalk school bus accident 'ended up turning out OK'

The No. 18 bus was reinspected following the incident. It now awaits a new rear bumper and some body work on the right rear fender. An early 2000s model, Brown said the bus is relatively easy to find parts for.

“Fortunately, it was not damaged,” he said. “(And) more importantly, with all of the 14 students, we did well with them not getting hurt.”

“It ended up turning out OK,” he added.

One student did end up seeking medical attention, but seems to be doing well. Brown said they took special precautions with the child as it’s always better to be cautious.

“We definitely don’t take (concerns) lightly,” he said.

Before the accident, the bus had actually managed to drive down that road without any issues. It carried high school and middle schools students through an hour earlier.

Brown explained that “evidently in that hour of time, with the traffic and the falling snow that we did have, that real wet snow, there was some more ice accumulation. The next time (the driver) came through there it was difficult to negotiate the turn.”

During days with inclement weather, Brown and Superintendent George Fisk inspect the roads around 5 a.m. — going out into the country to evaluate the conditions. They also speak to other schools when they decide whether or not to delay or close.

Several area districts delayed and then cancelled school that day. Norwalk started on a two-hour delay.

Brown said he was confident that keeping school open Thursday was the proper call. There were no other reported issues that day, and he said Friday was “so far so good.”

“We went through and assessed that. I still am very confident that our call was the right thing to do,” he said, adding that he has been fortunate enough to do this since 2001.