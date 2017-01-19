“We are still open and running,” said Roxanne Sandles, executive director of Senior Enrichment Services.

SES has operated Huron County Transit since the early 1990s.

“We are funded through ODOT grants and passengers’ fare. We have contracts with different (county) agencies to transport folks,” Sandles said.

To schedule a ride with Huron County Transit, call 419-663-3340.

“We ask for a 72-hour notice for out-of-county and in county is at least 24 hours,” Sandles said.

The fare per person each way for an in-county trip is $3.

“If it’s out of county, we ask you call for a quote. Payment is required at the time of service,” Sandles said.

“Huron County Transit is open to anyone in the county 18 and older. If you are a child, you have to be accompanied by a parent and have a car seat,” she added.

On Jan. 13, Church’s Cab Co. closed. First known as Terry’s Taxi, the Norwalk company started serving customers Dec. 21, 2007.

Owner Elisha Coffey, of Norwalk, said the stress of running the business, losing money and a series of medical issues with several family members meant she had to close Church’s Cab Co.

“The money just wasn’t getting in,” she earlier told the Reflector.

In November, Huron County Transit served 1,066 riders and 1,062 in December.

“Sometimes in the summer it’s higher,” Sandles said.