Two projects remain on Ohio Turnpike in northwest area

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission announced Tuesday that all lanes had reopened along a five-mile stretch in Erie County where the original eastbound lanes were rebuilt this year.

A resurfacing zone near Toledo, meanwhile, still requires nighttime lane closings for finish work, but that should be over before Thanksgiving, the commission said.

The $145 million the turnpike spent this year on major construction projects is its largest capital budget in 15 years, according to a commission statement. It was partly financed by recent bonds it issued that also are financing off-turnpike highway projects in northwest Ohio.

“Our customers expect a safe and smooth travel experience, and our investments are instrumental in providing that value,” said Randy Cole, the turnpike’s executive director. “As our construction season winds down, please be safe by observing posted speed limits and driving without distractions.”

A little more than half, $76 million, of the capital outlay went to rebuild base pavement that dated back to the turnpike’s original construction during the 1950s. That included the five-mile stretch in Erie County near the State Rt. 4 interchange where the eastbound right and center lanes were rebuilt this year.

That zone was the scene of an Aug. 14 crash in which Madison Creagan, 14, of West Shokan was killed when her family’s vehicle and several others were hit by a tractor-trailer that ran into slower-moving traffic ahead.

Truck driver Chavan R. Carter, 40, of Powder Springs, Ga., pleaded guilty Oct. 17 in Erie County Common Pleas Court to vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault in connection with that crash and was released on $50,000 bond pending sentencing Jan. 12. He faces up to 24 months’ imprisonment and a $4,000 fine.

Some minor “punch-list” work in the Erie County zone will be finished between now and Dec. 2, but the 70-mph speed limit there has been reinstated, the turnpike said.

In Lucas and Wood counties, the turnpike repaired and resurfaced pavement between Milepost 69, just west of the I-280 interchange in Lake Township, and Milepost 55 in Springfield Township between the Reynolds Road and Airport Highway interchanges.

The Fulton County repaving was finished in June, while work west of Reynolds in the Wood-Lucas zone required full-time single-lane traffic after Labor Day.

Completion of the Erie County project and three projects farther east will bring the turnpike’s full-reconstruction to 79.37 miles since such work began in 2011.

Brian Newbacher, a turnpike spokesman, said the turnpike commission plans two major reconstruction projects next year in Sandusky and Erie counties: the westbound lanes next to where the eastbound side was rebuilt this year, and the eastbound lanes between Mileposts 90 and 95.9, or just east of State Rt. 53 near Fremont.

Those projects and a resurfacing program that includes repairs and paving between Mileposts 69 and 74 in Wood County are part of a 2017 capital program up for commission approval Monday, Mr. Newbacher said.

The turnpike also plans to repaint 10 bridges in Lucas, Fulton, and Williams counties next year, he said.

Contact David Patch at: dpatch@theblade.com or 419-724-6094.

