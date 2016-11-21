These highway projects could impact your holiday travel

In Ohio, nine out of every 10 travelers will drive to their destination. With more cars on the road during the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, motorists can ease frustration by planning ahead, especially when driving through construction zones. ODOT makes every effort possible to reduce the number and size of work zones during top travel holidays. Already this year, there have been more than 5,000 crashes in Ohio work zones resulting in 26 deaths and 150 serious injuries. The top causes of these crashes are drivers following too closely and speed.

The state Highway Patrol also reminds motorists to do their part in keeping roadways safe this Thanksgiving by buckling up. Safety belts save lives and reduce injury in crashes. From 2012-2014, more than half of people killed on Ohio’s roadways were not wearing a safety belt.

Last year, nine people were killed and 118 seriously hurt in 4,007 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Alcohol was a factor in 226 crashes and seat belts were not used in 282 crashes.

Travelers are encouraged to download Ohio’s official traffic app, OHGO, before they head out the door. The app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, allows users to view real-time traffic speeds, more than 600 live traffic cameras, construction zone information, and traffic alerts. You can even create a customized route and get alerts pushed directly to your phone.

Below are some of the state’s highway projects that could impact your travel:

MAJOR ROAD/BRIDGE/INTERCHANGE OPENINGS IN TIME FOR THANKSGIVING:

NORTHWESTERN OHIO

Interstate 75, Wood County

Three lanes are now open in both directions on the I-75 widening project from Perrysburg to SR 18.

Interstate 75, Lucas County

The I-75 reroute in north Toledo is no longer in effect. Northbound I-75 traffic is now placed on the new I-75 bridges.

SOUTHERN OHIO

Ironton-Russell Bridge, Lawrence County

The new Ironton-Russell Bridge, located between Second and Jefferson streets in Ironton, Ohio, and the U.S. Route 23/KY-244 Viaduct at Russell, Ky., will be open to traffic Wednesday, November 23. This is the completion of a multi-year project to build a new Ohio River crossing and to replace and relocate the existing downtown structure.

EAST-CENTRAL OHIO

State Route 16/Cherry Valley Road Interchange, Licking County

The Cherry Valley Interchange will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The $31.6 million project will add a partial cloverleaf interchange and overpass about one-quarter of a mile east of the intersection of the SR 16 and Cherry Valley Rd. The new interchange will eliminate the traffic light at Cherry Valley Rd. that brings traffic to a sudden stop after 23 miles traveling on a limited-access, divided highway from Interstate 270 in Columbus.

Carroll Interchange, Fairfield County

The Carroll Interchange project is now open. The interchange eliminates the intersection at Winchester Rd. and U.S. Route 33, replacing it with a new interchange with ramps and connector roads. The project includes three new signaled intersections, four new bridge structures, new lighting and retaining walls.

* * *

ROAD CONSTRUCTION AFFECTING THANKSGIVING TRAVELERS:

SOUTHERN OHIO

State Route 104, Pike County

SR 104 is closed between State Route 552 and Township Road 420 (Boswell Run Rd.) as part of the Lake White Dam rehabilitation and bridge replacement project. In addition, State Route 551 is closed between its junction with SR 104 and County Road (Bricker Road), near the park office. Through traffic is being detoured by way of U.S. 23 and S.R. 32, and local traffic to the Lake White region is being detoured via S.R. 552 and S.R. 220. Roadway construction is anticipated to be completed by early spring 2017, and the lake is expected to be restored for the fishing and boating season in 2017.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=96e9b36a1bd34fa2864a214cdf90af24

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=d8c7ad1e97d04757aa07db6d1a59291e

Southern Ohio Veterans Memorial Highway, Scioto County

As part of the Southern Ohio Veterans Memorial Highway project, U.S. Route 23 is reduced to one, 12-foot lane in both directions between State Route 728 and County Road 55 (Fairground Rd.) for bridge construction and to accommodate trucks crossing the highway, and U.S. Route 52 is reduced to one, 11-foot lane in both directions between the State Route 140 and the County Road 550/Wheelersburg exits for MSE wall and bridge construction. A reduced speed limit is also in effect at both locations.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=51dc97d5d7b7476ca44666fa7dd94e23

CENTRAL OHIO

Interstate 270/State Route 315/U.S. Route 23, Franklin County (North Side)

The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph on I-270 between U.S. 23 and SR 315 as major construction to build new ramps and bridges is ongoing. Motorists should be aware of new ramp configurations:

· Drivers coming from U.S. 23 south to I-270 west will be on the ramp for a mile and pass over SR 315 before using the temporary ramp to merge onto I-270 west.

· I-270 west traffic exiting at SR 315 will exit sooner – merge into the right lane for SR 315 north, stay in left lane on the ramp for SR 315 south.

· Finally, traffic coming from SR 315 north to I-270 should stay in the left lane on the ramp. Drivers will go a mile on the ramp and travel under U.S. 23 before merging onto I-270 east.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=e3d3af730104491ca1db61cf5c9622eb

State Route 315, Franklin County (North Side)

SR 315 north is reduced to one lane north of the ramp to I-270 east. SR 315 south is reduced to one lane between the ramp to I-270 east and Wilson Bridge Rd.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=4368f79e72584feea74bfcf672b46826

Interstate 270, Franklin County (Northwest Side)

The ramp from U.S. 33 west to I-270 south closed permanently in August as part of the I-270/U.S. Route33 interCHANGE reconstruction project. Traffic will be detoured until the future ramp is completed by the end of 2016. The detour is U.S. 33 west to I-270 north to Sawmill Road to I-270 south.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=deb7dc21789b4c83ae0108ce11f2b66b

Interstate 70, Franklin County (West Side)

Two lanes of I-70 are maintained in each direction between Hilliard-Rome Rd. and I-270. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the work zone.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=0ed2c6cb4d9345afb9300cbcc4882225

Interstate 71, Franklin County (South Side)

Two lanes of I-71 are maintained in each direction in the work zone between SR 665 and Stringtown Rd.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=0967234375b04331b7efdec8286a3cb6

EASTERN OHIO

Interstate 70, Belmont County

I-70 twin bridge replacements on Lady Bend Hill near U.S. 40 (Exit 204) between Morristown and Barnesville. Two lanes of traffic is maintained in each direction.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=a426188f66aa4344a01a2cee1283e37f

U.S. Route 22/State Route 7, Jefferson County

Construction along U.S. 22, SR 7, and University Blvd. Ramps and new intersections will connect SR 7 south of the current University Blvd. intersection as well as a new intersection along University Blvd. The ramps leading onto the Veterans Memorial Bridge from University Blvd. and from U.S. 22 to Seventh St. and University Blvd. will be reconfigured as well. Traffic is maintained.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=eb16d409c77b4d9f979ae19f60484574

State Route 7, Jefferson County

SR 7 is reduced to one lane between Brilliant and Rush Run for landslide repairs.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=18b5204af0e54a489c37220b9f528a6b

WESTERN OHIO

Interstate 75, Miami County

I-75 between County Road 25A in Piqua and U.S. Route 36 will have 24 hour lane width restrictions. Lanes are 12 feet in this area. Drivers should stay alert as there is construction taking place. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

http://www.ohgo.com/alert?mId=db0e157c01bc4ec4b74f8cbdf7bd9b39

NORTHERN OHIO

U.S. Route 6, Erie County

U.S. Route 6, just west of Hahn Rd. (Hahn Rd will be closed to through traffic), is closed for a culvert replacement and construction of a retaining wall. Detour is posted.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=815a3d5b84184ab28f6df42b227a2523

U.S. Route 42 (Pearl Road), Medina County

U.S. 42, from just south of Harding St. to just south of Fenn Rd., has intermittent lane closures possible along the project corridor.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=d0599a0ef5504fe692d9051128ee5901

Interstate 76/State Route 94, Medina County

I-76, at its interchange with SR 94, currently has the inside and outside shoulders closed. SR 94 (High St.) in the city of Wadsworth has intermittent lane closures possible along the project corridor.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=9bdde8d3e8424446a3445a7565ab89e7

NORTHEASTERN OHIO

Interstate 76, Summit County

The following lane restriction and ramp closures are currently in place through late November:

I-76 between Grant St. and Inman St. is reduced to two lanes in each direction.

I-76 eastbound entrance ramp from Grant St. is CLOSED. Detour is posted.

The ramp from Main St. to I-76 eastbound is CLOSED. Detour is posted.

The ramp from I-77 northbound to I-76 westbound is CLOSED. Detour is posted.

The ramp from SR 8 southbound to I-77 northbound/I-76 westbound is CLOSED. Detour is posted.

The ramp from I-76 eastbound to I-77 southbound is CLOSED. Detour is posted.

This work is part of a $15.6 million project to remove three bridge on I-76/I-77 over Johnston St. The project also includes the relocation of Johnston St. between Spicer St. and Brown St. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late July 2017.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=aa2470f50a304ce69259bff4378e6e02 I-77 N to I-76 w

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=a8e9d9e8ef4f462196bb3644c113d649 I-76 e to I-77 s

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=aa4df693c5404a00a84c4ef5bbeb7f75 SR 8 S to I-76 W/ I-77 N

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=12190e9b3c084aa2a1b1737c8153c6df f Main St. I-76 E

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=b418cf8a766f4002b5c71b3331713bf1 I-76 E entrance ramp from Grant St.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=43c6c1a3bc0545bc996a966f931e9341 I-76 reduced to two lanes

Interstate 80, Trumbull County

The following lane restrictions and ramp closures are in place along the I-80 corridor:

SR 711 northbound between Gypsy Ln. and SR 11 is reduced to one lane for pavement replacement through late November.

The ramp from U.S. 422 to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through late November 2016 for pavement reconstruction. Detour is posted.

The ramp from I-80 eastbound to U.S. 422 is CLOSED through July 2017. Detour is posted.

The ramp from US 422 to I-80 westbound is CLOSED through September 2017. Detour is posted.

The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound is CLOSED through September 2017. Detour is posted.

This work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between SR 11 and SR 193. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late July 2018.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=3652618331ca4ad1a6bc4844be775bfe I-80 E to U.S. 422

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=8333969939164bbdb3b55af0c2e93dd0 U.S. 422 to I-80 W

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=d5cd0534e09d4806a98af63d5b06d933 Traffic shift on I-80 east

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=6d23bce291dd404ab0ffdde33e90eedf SR 11 S to I-80 E

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=fda21f033e074bc68943490e452441d9 SR 711 lane restriction

U.S. Route 6/State Route 2 (West Shoreway) Conversion, Lakefront West, Cleveland

U.S. 6/SR 2 is restricted to two lanes in each direction between Lake Ave. and the Main Ave. Bridge. SR 2 eastbound entrance and exit ramps at West 45th St. is closed through mid-December for pavement replacement operations. The Lake Ave. entrance ramp to the eastbound Shoreway is closed through late November as the bridge over the Lake Ave. eastbound entrance ramp is replaced. Get more details at www.LakefrontWest.transportation.ohio.gov and select “Traffic Impacts” for more information.

http://www.ohgo.com/alert?mId=9dd11926e3d24531961c04c57d7d7942

http://www.ohgo.com/alert?mId=35c8692d94c0494983c32273d0382163

http://www.ohgo.com/alert?mId=2c8f7484cc244051afa0314cd29bbca3

NORTHWESTERN OHIO

Interstate 75, Lucas County

I-75 from I-475 in Toledo to the I-75/280 interchange, is reduced to two lanes. 11-foot lane width restrictions and reduced speed limits are in place in the work zone. Various exit and entrance ramp closures are in place. Detours are posted.

http://www.ohgo.com/alert?mId=ba368a8258304865810a3ba324fe9f43

Interstate 75, Wood County

Work on to widen I-75 to three lanes in both directions from State Route 18 to Findlay, Ohio. 11-foot lane width restrictions and reduced speed limits are in place in the work zone. Lane restrictions will resume on I-75 from Perrysburg to Findlay following the holiday. http://www.ohgo.com/alert?mId=59f068bf3d1c4e05ad058e19a14a1c1c

SOUTHEASTERN OHIO

State Route 56, Vinton County

One lane of SR 56 is closed between the Hocking County line and State Route 93 for a culvert replacement project. Traffic is being maintained by a temporary traffic signal.

http://ohgo.com/alert?mId=c269ec236e5e40b9b9a73ae7706dc68e

SOUTHWESTERN OHIO

Interstate 70, Montgomery County

I-70 between Airport Access Rd. and State Route 48 is under construction. Two lanes of traffic will remain open to motorists in each direction. Motorist should remain alert as there is a lot of work being done in this area.

http://www.ohgo.com/alert?mId=6fa307f2ceb04891bd904c7727e07875