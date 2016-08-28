Road work to cause traffic delays

ASHLAND COUNTY

State Route 89

SR 89, between US Route 42 and State Route 58, has intermittent lane restrictions for resurfacing. The project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

US Route 250

US 250, in the City of Ashland between Sugarbush Drive and County Road 1575, has all lanes open to traffic. Intermittent lane closures are possible next week as crews install pavement markings. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

State Route 302/State Route 511

SR 302 at its overlap with SR 511, between Orange Township Roads 875 and 876, is closed for bridge construction. The detour route for westbound motorists on SR 302 is SR 302 to SR 511, south on SR 511 to US 250, west on US 250 to SR 302 and reverse for eastbound motorists. The detour route for northbound motorists on SR 511 is SR 511 to US 250, west on US 250 to SR 302, east on SR 302 to SR 511, and reverse for southbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen October 8, 2016.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

State Route 39

SR 39, from SR 598 to the Village of Tiro, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a chip seal project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete in October 2016

State Route 61 & 294

SR 61, from the Marion County line to the corporation limit of Galion, and SR 294, from the Wyandot County line to SR 98, is reduced to one lane of traffic for resurfacing. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in August 2016.

State Route 181 ***NEW***

SR 181, between Scott Street and East Bucyrus Street in the Village of Crestline, is closed for emergency railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for eastbound motorists is SR 181 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 309, east on SR 309 to SR 181, and reverse for westbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen August 28, 2016.

State Route 294 ***NEW***

SR 294, just east of Monnett Road, will close Monday, August 29 for a culvert replacement. The detour route for eastbound motorists is SR 294 to SR 4, south on SR 4 to US 23, south on US 23 to SR 309, east on SR 309 to SR 98, northeast on SR 98 to SR 294, and reverse for westbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen September 28, 2016.

State Route 598

SR 598, from Old Lincoln Highway to SR 39, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a chip seal project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

ERIE COUNTY

State Route 2

SR 2, at the SR 60 overpass, has all work requiring lane closures now complete. Finalization work is expected to be complete by September 2016.

State Route 2

SR 2, from Joppa Road to the Lorain County line, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a microsurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 4 ***UPDATE***

SR 4, at its intersection with Strub Road, will have daily intermittent lane closures from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday next week for final pavement markings as part of the intersection improvement project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in August 2016.

US Route 6

US Route 6, just west of Hahn Road (Hahn Rd will be closed to through traffic), is closed for a culvert replacement and construction of a retaining wall. The detour route for US Route 6 eastbound motorists is US 6 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 2, east on SR 2 to SR 60, north on SR 60 to US 6, and reverse for westbound motorists. The local detour route for Hahn Road for westbound US 6 motorists is US 6 to Frailey Rd, south on Frailey Rd to Darrow Rd, west on Darrow Rd to SR 61, north on SR 61 to US 6, and reverse for eastbound US 6 motorists. The road is expected to reopen October 14, 2016.

State Route 113

SR 113, from Bellamy Rd to the Lorain County line, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a resurfacing project. Structure work on the bridge over Old Woman Creek, which is located between Bellany Road and Andress Road, will have one lane of traffic maintained over the structure by a temporary traffic signal. The work is expected to be complete in September 2016.

US Route 250 ***UPDATE***

US 250 has nightly intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. as crews continue resurfacing from Target Drive to South Meijer Drive. Daytime work will continue from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on traffic signals, sidewalks and driveways throughout the project corridor. The South Park Place entrance is open. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/250. The project carries a completion date of September 2016.

HURON COUNTY

State Route 18

SR 18, at its bridge over US 20, has no lane restrictions. Work will resume on the project September 19. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

US Route 250

US 250, at its bridge over US 20, has no lane restrictions. Work will resume on the project September 19. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 61

SR 61, between Sand Rd. and Laylin Rd, is closed for a culvert replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists is SR 61 to US 250, east on US 250 to SR 113, east on SR 113 to SR 601, south on SR 601 to SR 61, and reverse for southbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen Friday, September 2, 2016.

State Route 162

SR 162, from the Village of Steuben to the Seneca County line, is reduced to one lane of traffic to complete pavement repairs and chip sealing. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in August 2016.

State Route 162

SR 162, from North Fairfield to US 250, will have intermittent lane closures as part of a smooth seal project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

LORAIN COUNTY

Interstate 90

I-90, from SR 611 to the Cuyahoga County line will have no lane restrictions. I-90, from the Ohio Turnpike ramp to SR 611, will have no lane restrictions. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete in August 2016.

State Route 2

SR 2, between the Ohio Turnpike/Interstate 90 split and Middle Ridge Road, is reduced to narrowed lanes of traffic for a major bridge rehabilitation project in a contraflow traffic pattern. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while navigating this work zone and watch for slower moving traffic as it merges in to an open lane. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

Township Road 39 (Oberlin Road)

TR 39 (Oberlin Rd), just north of Stang Rd, is closed for a bridge replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists is TR 39 (Oberlin Rd) to Stang Rd, east on Stang Rd to West Ridge Rd, north on West Ridge Rd to Middle Ridge Rd, west on Middle Ridge Rd to TR 39 (Oberlin Rd), and reverse for southbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen October 24, 2016.

State Route 57 ***UPDATE***

SR 57, on the I-90 eastbound and westbound ramps, will have daily intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, as crews complete concrete patching. Motorists are advised to watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway and stopped traffic on the ramps. Expect daily lane closures on Midway Blvd and Griswold Rd from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews complete concrete work. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/57. The project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

State Route 57 ***NEW***

SR 57, from 36th Street to 12th Street in the City of Lorain, will have daily lane closures starting Monday, August 29 as part of a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. All business access will be maintained. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete October 31, 2016.

State Route 58

SR 58, in the Village of Wellington, has intermittent lane restrictions as part of a signal improvement project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times. The project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

State Route 58 ***UPDATE***

SR 58, from Park Ave. to North Ridge Rd., will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction as part of a resurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed. Work is expected to be complete by the end of August 2016.

State Route 82

SR 82, at its intersection with Boone Rd, will be reduced to one lane in each direction as part of an intersection improvement project. Boone Rd, both north and south of SR 82, is closed as turn lanes are being installed. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016

State Route 82 ***NEW***

SR 82, from Hawk Rd to the Cuyahoga County line, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a preventative maintenance project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Work is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 611 (Henderson Memorial Bridge)

SR 611, at the Henderson Memorial Bridge, is reduced to one 11 ft lane width of traffic in each direction for bridge repairs. Work will continue on the project through October 2016.

MEDINA COUNTY

Interstate 71 Southbound Exit Ramp/State Route 303

I-71 southbound exit ramp, at SR 303, and SR 303, just west of the I-71 Interchange, has lane restrictions as part of a ramp and road widening project. The slip ramp from I-71 to SR 303 westbound is closed; however, two 10 foot lanes of traffic will be maintained at the traffic signal while the slip ramp is closed. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on SR 303 in each direction elsewhere along the project corridor. The project is expected to be complete September 2016.

Interstate 71 ***UPDATE***

I-71, from just south of the Wayne County line to just south of I-76, will have nightly lane closures starting Monday, August 29 as part of a preventive maintenance project. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

Interstate 71 ***NEW***

I-71, between I-76 and SR 18, will have nightly lane closures starting Monday, August 29 as part of a preventive maintenance project. The speed limit is restricted to 55 mph when workers/work zones are present. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

Interstate 76/State Route 94

I-76, at its interchange with SR 94, and SR 94 (High Street), in the City of Wadsworth, have intermittent single lane closures as part of the SR 94 corridor improvement project. I-76, at its interchange with SR 94, currently has the inside and outside shoulders closed. Off-peak hour lane closures are possible. SR 94 (High Street) is reduced to one lane of thru traffic in each direction with a center left turn lane to allow crews to complete the widening along the project corridor. Weather permitting, the access road, between Burger King and Applebee’s at the north end of the project, will reopen next week as well as four additional access roads throughout the corridor. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/94. Work will continue on the project through October 2016. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route when possible.

US Route 42 (Pearl Road) ***UPDATE***

US 42 (Pearl Road), at its intersection with Fenn Road, has intermittent lane restrictions as crews complete striping and project finalization work. Work will continue on the project through October 2016. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route when possible.

State Route 18 ***NEW***

SR 18, from Boneta Road to just west of the Summit County line, will have nightly lane closures for pavement repairs as part of a microsurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 162

SR 162, from US 42 to SR 94 (excluding SR 3 overlap) and from SR 94 to the Summit County line, has daily intermittent lane closures as part of a preventive maintenance project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be in October 2016.

US Route 224

US 224, from Lake Road east to I-76, will have intermittent lane closures as crews begin work on pavement repairs. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

US Route 224 Eastbound Ramp ***NEW***

The US 224 eastbound exit ramp to Interstate 71 will close Monday, August 29 for pavement repairs. Traffic using that exit ramp will need to continue east on US 224 to the next exit at SR 3, north on SR 3 to re-enter US 224 westbound, US 224 west to enter I-71 north or I-71 south. The road is expected to reopen September 2, 2016.

Zimmerman Road ***NEW***

Zimmerman Road, at its intersection with US 224, will close Monday, August 29 for culvert repairs. The detour route for southbound motorists is SR 301 to Crawford Road, west on Crawford Road to Zimmerman Road, and reverse for northbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen September 2, 2016.

RICHLAND COUNTY

State Route 13 ***UPDATE***

SR 13, from the Bellville bridge to Orchard Park, is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction as part of a resurfacing project. The resurfacing will start at the bridge and continue north. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with flaggers. SR 13, between Durbin Ave. and Ogle Street, is open. The project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

State Route 39/96

SR 39/SR 96 (W. Main St.) in the City of Shelby, between Sharon Street and Walnut Street, is closed for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for eastbound SR 96 motorists is SR 96 to SR 39, west on SR 39 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 98, north on SR 98 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 39/SR96, and reverse for westbound motorists. The detour route for eastbound SR 39 motorists is SR 39 east to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 98, north on SR 98 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 39/SR96, and reverse for westbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen August 26, 2016.

State Routes 39, 61 & 96

Within the City of Shelby, State Route 39, State Route 61 and State Route 96 may be reduced to one lane of traffic for project finalization work. One lane of two-way traffic will be maintained at all times with flaggers. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete in August 2016.

State Route 61

SR 61, in the Village of Plymouth, is reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a resurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. All business access will be maintained. The project is expected to be complete in August 2016.

State Route 61

SR 61, from just west of London West Rd to east of Opdyke Rd, is reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a crack sealing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Routes 96 & 603

SR 96, from SR 13 to the Ashland County Line, and SR 603, from SR 96 to SR 61, will have intermittent daytime lane closures for a resurfacing project. Crews will continue pavement repairs along the southern half of SR 603. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed. The project is expected to be complete October 31, 2016.

State Route 97 ***UPDATE***

SR 97, at its interchange with Interstate 71, has narrowed lanes of traffic for a minor widening project. During this phase of the project, two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction and restricted to 10 feet lane widths. Nightly lane closures are possible as crews install pipe crossings. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Kocheiser Road, just west of SR 97, is now closed as part of a road widening project. The detour route for westbound motorists is Kocheiser Rd to SR 97, south on SR 97 to Alexander Rd, west on Alexander Rd to Kings Corners East Rd, west on Kings Corners East Rd to Mill Run Rd, north on Mill Run Rd to Kocheiser Rd, and reverse for eastbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen August 29, 2016. The project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

WAYNE COUNTY

State Route 21

SR 21, from the Stark County line to the Summit County line, will have intermittent lane closures as part of a spot pavement repair project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times. The project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

US Route 30

US 30, just east of Kidron Road, will have intermittent daytime lane closures reducing eastbound traffic to one lane as crews complete bridge repairs. Work is expected to be complete in September 2016.

State Route 302

SR 302, from the City of Wooster to the Ashland County line, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a chip seal project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in September 2016.

State Route 604

SR 604, 1/2 mile west of Camp Road, is closed for bridge repairs. The detour route for eastbound motorists is US 42 to SR 302, south on SR 302 to SR 301, north on SR 301 to SR 604, and reverse for westbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen September 27, 2016.