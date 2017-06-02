Western's Puder earns All-Ohio in long jump

Only this time, it was in the Division III long jump state championships on Friday.

Puder fouled on his first two attempts in preliminaries leaving him one chance to jump well enough to send him to the finals. He popped off a leap of 20-feet-09 in his final prelim jump and it was good enough to get him into the finals.

It was there where he used his first finals attempt to jump 21-04.25 putting him comfortably in sixth place. With eyes on a better place, Puder fouled on his final two attempts. Still, Puder’s two recorded jumps netted him a spot on the podium in front of thousands at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and an All-Ohio honor.

“It was a difficult afternoon for me only getting two actual recording jumps and fouling four other times,” Puder said. “For only getting two actual jumps, I am very happy with sixth place. I got on the podium and that was the main goal.”

Friday was Puder’s first trip to the state track and field championships in Columbus and he found it was a perfect way to spend his final track meet.

“It was great,” Puder said. “I absolutely loved the atmosphere here and I wish I could experience it one more time, but I have the next chapter of my life to focus on.”

Puder is a 3-sport star for the Roughriders on the football field, basketball court and the track. Although he had a rough afternoon, he found it to be the perfect way to bring a close to his stellar career.

“It is great to be able to end my entire high school sports career as an All-Ohioan,” Puder said. “It brings a nice close to football, basketball and track and I get to end everything down here at state. It is a great feeling.”

Puder’s teammate, Brendan Oswalt, will be in action on Saturday in the 1,600-meter final.

