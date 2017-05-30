So it is only fitting that this week’s Go Figure! should just be chalk-full of fun and interesting track numbers. Lets get to it!

15

Number of athletes who will represent the Reflector coverage area at this week’s state track meet.

9

Number of athletes who will compete in individual events. Edison’s Joseph Eskra will compete in the pole vault while Bryce Ostheimer competes in the 110 and 300-hurdles. Western Reserve’s Brendan Oswalt will run the 1,600 and Colton Puder is in the long jump. Willard’s Dorian Holida is in the long jump, Monroeville’s Kristen Smith is in the 400, Morgan Luedy is in the long jump, 100 and 200-meter dash and St. Paul’s Meghan Hedrick is in the 800 while Lily Dowdell is in the 1,600.

3

Number of relay teams in the state track meet. New London has the 4x400 team of Maryonna Cathey, Eden Copley, Dana Gustely and Luedy. St. Paul has two relay teams with the 4x100 team of Emily Baker, Hedrick, Olivia Powers and Gabby Scavuzzo while also sporting the 4x400 team of Dowdell, Hedrick, Powers and Scavuzzo.

6

Number of area athletes who are multi-event participants in the state track meet. Ostheimer runs the 110 and 300-hurdles, Dowdell is in the 1,600 and 4x400, Powers is in the 4x100 and 4x400 along with Scavuzzo. Hedrick and Luedy are in more than two.

1

Number of athletes running in three events at the state track meet. St. Paul’s Meghan Hedrick will run in the 800-meter run, the 4x100 and 4x400 events.

1

Number of athletes running in four events at the state track meet. New London’s Morgan Luedy is in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and 4x400.

4:02.50

The time the New London girls’ 4x400 team ran the relay in during last weekend’s regional track meet earning it the regional title in the event.

4:02.95

The time the St. Paul girls’ 4x400 team ran the relay in during last weekend’s regional track meet earning it third place in the event.

51.04

The time the St. Paul girls’ 4x100 team ran the relay during last weekend’s regional track meet earning it the regional title in the event.

58.64

Time it took Monroeville’s Kristen Smith to run the 400-meter dash in last week’s regional meet giving her second place in the event.

2:17.44

Time it took St. Paul’s Meghan Hedrick to run the 800-meter run at last week’s regional meet giving her third place in the event.

5:21.71

Time it took St. Paul’s Lily Dowdell to run the 1,600-meter run at last week’s regional meet giving her second place in the event. She is a freshman.

16-04.25

Length New London’s Morgan Luedy leaped in the long jump at last week’s regional meet giving her fourth place in the event. She also ran the 100-meter dash in 12.55 taking fourth and 25.36 in the 200-meter dash giving her second place.

21-11

Length Western Reserve’s Colton Puder leaped in the long jump at last week’s regional meet giving him second place in the event.

21-03.75

Length Willard’s Dorian Holida leaped in the long jump at last week’s regional meet giving him fourth place in the event.

13-10

Height Edison’s Joseph Eskra cleared in the pole vault during last week’s regional meet giving him second place in the event.

38.08

Time it took Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer ran the 300-hurdles in giving him a second place finish in the regional meet. He also ran the 110-hurdles in 14.75 giving him a third place finish.

4:26.88

Time it took Western Reserve’s Brendan Oswalt to run the 1,600-meter race giving him a second place finish in last week’s regional meet.

If you see an interesting stat from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it in next week’s Go Figure!