Edison's Eskra makes way to state in pole vault

To start things off, Joseph Eskra’s vault of 13-feet and 10-inches landed him a trip to state.

Edison senior Bryce Ostheimer will be running in three different events in Saturday’s regional track finals at Lexington.

Ostheimer qualified in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and was part of the 4x400 relay team, also consisting of Gavin Schaeffer, Brandon Romell and Alex Neuberger.

Missing the cut for the regional finals were:

Boys 4x100 relay team of Joseph Eskra, Dawson Timbs, Brady Patterson and Neuberger.

Boys 4x800 relay team of Romell, Daniel Lambert, Jon Hrivnak and Schaeffer.

Discus thrower Logan Collins.

Girls 4x800 relay team of Isabel Chasney, Madison Moyer, Carlie Shover and Ashley Sneider.

Girls high jumper Kennedy Ames.

On Saturday, Chargers Madison Moyer and Schaeffer will be competing in their respective 800-meter run events, while Willard’s Emily Rothhaar and Edison’s Tyler Coon will be competing the 3200-meter run events. Collins will be taking part in the shot put.