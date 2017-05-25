Edison's Eskra makes way to state in pole vault

To start things off, Joseph Eskra’s vault of 13-feet and 10-inches landed him a trip to state.
Edison senior Bryce Ostheimer will be running in three different events in Saturday’s regional track finals at Lexington.
Ostheimer qualified in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and was part of the 4x400 relay team, also consisting of Gavin Schaeffer, Brandon Romell and Alex Neuberger.
Missing the cut for the regional finals were:
- Boys 4x100 relay team of Joseph Eskra, Dawson Timbs, Brady Patterson and Neuberger.
- Boys 4x800 relay team of Romell, Daniel Lambert, Jon Hrivnak and Schaeffer.
- Discus thrower Logan Collins.
- Girls 4x800 relay team of Isabel Chasney, Madison Moyer, Carlie Shover and Ashley Sneider.
- Girls high jumper Kennedy Ames.
On Saturday, Chargers Madison Moyer and Schaeffer will be competing in their respective 800-meter run events, while Willard’s Emily Rothhaar and Edison’s Tyler Coon will be competing the 3200-meter run events. Collins will be taking part in the shot put.