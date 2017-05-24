Truckers fall short in regional tournament

Just missing the cut in the pole vault was freshman Jake Sommers, who finished with a 13-4 for fifth place. The 4x800 girls’ team of Bethany Cring, Kaelyn Harkness, Jada Thomas and Lauryn Maloney came in last with a time of 10:14.36. The boys’ team consisting of Ethan Bores, Jose Dominguez, Owen Lottman and Mitchell Sommers notched last place as well, coming in at 8:27.16.

Trenten Morrow took 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.45. The Trucker 4x200 relay team of Trevon Raymore, Tyler Horning, Morrow and Carson Shober tabbed 13th, finishing at 44.91.

Puder, Holida earn trip to state

TIFFIN — Western Reserve and Willard will both be represented in the state track tournament next week, as Colton Puder and Dorian Holida both qualified in the long jump.

Puder came in second place with a leap of 21-feet and 11 inches, while Holida came in at 21-feet three and three-quarter inches.

New London’s Jacob Allen missed the cut for the state tournament, but came close with a seventh place finish in the pole vault with a jump of 12-feet and six inches.