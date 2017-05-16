Track Roundup | Ames, 4x800 Edison relay team are regional qualifiers

In the girls 400-meter dash, Willard’s Felicia Rosvanis picked up the fifth best qualifying time with a 1:03.81 and is the only area girl to advance to Day 2.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Edison’s Grace Wilson claimed the final qualifying spot with a 53.84 to advance to Day 2.

In the 4x100-meter relay, the Willard team of Anysa Mills, Mydia Wiers, Rosvanis and Naijha Walker took the seventh qualifying spot with a 52.81.

In the 4x200- meter relay, the Willard team of Wiers, Rosvanis, Alyse Cok and Walker took the second fastest qualifying time with a 1:49.70 finishing only behind Ontario which ran a 1:46.85.

The 4x800-meter Edison relay team of Isabel Chasney, Ashley Sneider, Carlie Shover and Madison Moyer punched its ticket to the regional meet with a fourth place finish running the relay in 10:17.88.

In the high jump, Edison’s Kennedy Ames is a regional qualifier after taking third with a leap of 5-feet-01.

After Day 1 and only four events scored, Edison is in sixth place with 11 points while Willard sits in eighth with four points.