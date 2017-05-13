Impressive individual performances highlight nominees

But some how, some way, the individual performances keep getting better and better.

Here are the nominees for Reflector player of the week:

For the boys, Willard’s Nick Cofer picks up the nomination after winning the Northern Ohio League track and field championship in the shot put. The NOL came to an end at the conclusion of the event and Cofer will go down as the last shot put champion.

Looking to top that, Edison’s Clay Cooper gave the Edison Chargers their ninth consecutive sectional title by tossing a no-hitter beating Crestview 3-0 on Friday.

Staying with the pitching theme, St. Paul’s Nick Lukasko picks up the nomination after tossing a complete game shutout in a sectional final win over Buckeye Central. Lukasko also helped the Flyers win their first Firelands Conference championship since 1985.

Stepping away from the baseball theme, Norwalk tennis star Damon Mohan earns the nomination after teaming up with Austin Brown for an NOL first doubles title and advancing to the district tournament at Bowling Green after a strong sectional performance all in one week.

The most impressive performance of the week came from Desiree Chill of South Central who ended the final week of the season with four home runs. She had a grand slam in a 17-1 win over Mansfield Christian, two 2-run homers in a win over Western Reserve and a 2-run homer on Saturday in a win over Crestview.

Keeping with the big hitters, St. Paul’s Elyse Roth earns the nod with two home runs over the week including a 2-run blast against Western Reserve on Saturday.

Edison’s Lindsay Fortuna did it all in a win for the Lady Chargers going 4-for-4 at the dish with a double and six RBI. She also earned the win on the rubber with six strikeouts.

Rounding out the nominees is Western Reserve track star Victoria Ramage who had a full day at the Firelands Conference championships winning the discus and the shot put. She threw the discus 120-feet-03 and was named the field event MVP of the meet.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female spring sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for next week’s Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Votes emailed in will not count.