After three straight days of rain, most of the end of the week was washed out so local athletes were able to use to beginning of the week to put up some incredible numbers. Lets take a look at this week’s Go Figure!

2:21.50

Time it took St. Paul’s Meghan Hedrick to complete the 800-meter run at Saturday’s Bob Knoll Invitational at New London on Saturday, a new meet record. She beat a record held by Western Reserve great Danielle Sidell who set the record in 2006 with a time of 2:24.10. Hedrick’s time is also a new St. Paul High School record.

12.59

Time it took New London’s Morgan Luedy to complete the 100-meter dash at Saturday’s Bob Knoll Invitational at New London on Saturday, a new meet record. She beat a record from 2006 held by two runners. That time was 12.60 making her a new record holder by .01 of a second.

14-01

Height Norwalk freshman Jake Sommers cleared in the pole vault during a meet at Bellevue on Wednesday. Sommers broke his own school record with the vault.

27

Number of Northern Ohio League boys’ tennis championships for Norwalk High School after the Truckers swept the regular season with a perfect record. It is the most titles by a single sports program in NOL history.

2

Number of NOL matches played by Norwalk on Wednesday when the Truckers traveled to Willard at 3:30 p.m. then hosted Sandusky at 6 p.m. to close out the year and beat the oncoming bad weather.

0

Number of hits allowed by Western Reserve pitcher Justin Studd during the Roughriders 5-1 win over St. Paul on Wednesday. Studd struck out seven and allowed an unearned run in the sixth after two walks, a fielder’s choice and an error allowed a run to cross.

0

Number of runs allowed by Norwalk’s Mitchell Perry in the Truckers’ 10-0 win over Oak Harbor on Wednesday. He allowed just two hits while striking out five.

0

Number of runs allowed by Edison’s Clay Cooper who shut out Perkins 2-0 on Wednesday. It is also the number of earned runs Cooper has given up this season.

4

Number of shut-out pitching performances on Wednesday as Kathy Vangilder of New London joined Studd, Perry and Cooper with an incredible 2-0 shutout win.

3

Number of hits and RBI for Monroeville’s Ashlyn Tommas during the Lady Eagles’ win over Plymouth on Wednesday.

12

Number of individual softball school records Western Reserve catcher Emmalee Cooke owns as her career comes to a close.

.516

The career batting average for Cooke who also hit a school record .590 her sophomore season and owns a 20-game hitting streak.

If you see an interesting stat from a high school sporting event, sent it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!