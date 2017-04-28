Track Roundup | 'Cats sweep Mapleton Night Invite

New London sweeps Mapleton Night Invite

NANKIN — The Wildcats came to compete in Friday’s Mapleton Night Invitational, earning the sweep.

Monroeville’s boys’ team tallied fifth place and the girls’ nabbed seventh.

100 dash: 1. Luedy (NL) 12.66; 5. Smith (M) 13.43.

400 dash: 1. Smith (M) 1:01.36; 4. Swisher (NL) 1:07.25

800 run: 1. Copley (NL) 2:35.59; 8. Brooks (M) 2:47.31.

1600 run: 3. Williams (NL) 5:52.89; 7. Allen (NL) 6:10.76.

100 hurdles: 3. Howell (NL) 17.93; 6. Legg (M) 18.93; 7. Millis (M) 18.99.

300 hurdles: Cathey (NL) 50.04; 5. Howell (NL) 52.22.

4x100 relay: 7. Monroeville (Blackford, Gardocky, Darr, Brooks) 55.77; 8. New London (Collins, Howell, Woodmancy, Mitchell) 57.21.

4x200 relay: 2. Monroeville (Blackford, Gardocky, Darr, Smith) 1:55.94; 3. New London (Mitchell, Gustely, Swisher, Cathey) 1:59.57.

4x800 relay: 1. New London (Williams, Gustely, Shaver, Copley) 10:38.38; 5. Monroeville (Stieber, Brown, Brooks, Brown) 11:22.8.

High jump: 1. Luedy (NL) 5-0; 2. Palmer (M) 4-10; 7. Copley (NL) 4-6.

Pole vault: Collins (NL) 8-6.

Long jump: 7. Collins (NL) 14-4.

Shot put: 3. Anderson (NL) 34-1; 7. Molnar (NL) 30-11.

Discus: 1. Molnar (NL) 113-0.50; 6. Anderson (NL) 93-10.5.

BOYS

100 dash: 3. Molnar (NL) 11.46; 6. Horner (M) 11.91.

800 run: 6. Reed (NL) 2:15.67; 7. McIntosh (NL) 2:16.3; 8. Littlejohn (M) 2:16.55.

1600 run: 3. Coey (NL) 4:54.75; 4. Joppeck (NL) 4:56.26; 5. Littlejohn (M) 4:59.1.

110 hurdles: 5. Davidson (NL) 17.82.

300 hurdles: 6. Schafer (M) 44.57.

4x100 relay: 4. Monroeville (Scheid, Burns, Schaub, Horner) 46.85; 7. New London (Richards, Sullivan, Cole, Moore) 47.91.

4x200 relay: 2. Monroeville (Scheid, Burns, Schaub, Horner) 1:37.67; 8. New London (Davidson, Cole, Allen, Logan) 1:42.35.

4x800 relay: 2. New London (Coey, Joppeck, Sands, Richards) 8:54.18; 4. Monroeville (Roeder, K. Littlejohn, Carey, C. Littlejohn) 9:14.04.

High jump: 3. Molnar (NL) 5-10; 5. Schaub (M) 5-08; 6 Schafer (M) 5-04; 8. Woodmancy (NL) 5-04.

Pole vault: 1. Allen (NL) 12.

Long jump: 1. Woodmancy (NL) 20-03; 2. Molnar (NL) 19-06; 3. Schaub (M) 19-01.50.

Shot put: 1. Zvosec (NL) 51-11.00; 2. Albaug (NL) 48-08.

Discus: 2. Albaugh (N) 140-03.50; 5. Zvosec (NL) 127-03.