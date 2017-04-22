Track Roundup | Huron, Forrest Pruner, Bill Krause Invite results

Huron Invitational
Girls 100 Meter Dash: 8 Jordyn Howard, Edison 14.19
Girls 200 Meter Dash: 2 Kristen Smith, Monroeville 27.31, 7 Niajha Walker, Willard 28.58.
Girls 400 Meter Dash: 2 Kristen Smith, Monroeville 1:02.00, 9 Emma Houser, Edison 1:09.92, 12 Rebekah Klepper, Edison 1:12.12, 13 Kaley Vogus, Monroeville 1:13.44.
Girls 800 Meter Run: 2 Madison Moyer, Edison 2:23.63, 3 Piper Nickoli, Edison 2:35.94, 4 Morgan Adams, Willard 2:37.02, 8 Hannah Stieber, Monroeville 2:43.53, 10 Amy Delangel, Willard 2:46.68.
Girls 1600 Meter Run: 5 Isabel Chasney, Edison 5:50.69, 8 Carlie Shover, Edison 5:51.28, 10 Amy Delangel, Willard 5:53.13, 14 Alyssa Strayer, Willard 6:15.85, 18 Hannah Stieber, Monroeville 6:23.43, 20 Taylor Holland, Monroeville 7:21.41.
Girls 3200 Meter Run 2 Emily Rothhaar, Willard 12:11.77, 3 Jillian Schloemer, Willard 12:13.13, 9 Ashley Sneider, Edison 12:44.60, 10 Grace Kromer, Edison 12:58.86, 12 Rachel Carey, Monroeville 14:56.93.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 6 Jennifer Otto, Edison 18.76 3, 8 Madeline Stiles, Edison 19.03.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 5 Brooke Vipperman, Willard 53.55, 7 Grace Wilson, Edison 54.11, 8 Ashlynn Legg, Monroeville 54.82, 9 Amelia Dalton, Monroeville 55.27, 10 Jennifer Otto, Edison 55.35, 14 Autumn Sprouse, Willard 1:01.86.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: 2 Edison 53.63 (Jordyn Howard, Grace Hagelberger, Jennifer Otto, Kennedy Ames), 3 Willard 53.94 (Anysa Mills, Lydia Wiers, Chloe Wiers, Niajha Walker), 6 Monroeville 55.46, (Jordan Blackford, Sam Gardocky, Adrian Barman, Brooke Barman)
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: 1 Monroeville 1:52.70 (Jordan Blackford, Adrian Barman, Brooke Barman, Kristen Smith) 3 Willard 1:53.32 (Lydia Wiers, Chloe Wiers, Alyse Cok, Niajha Walker), 5 Edison 1:56.07 (Jordyn Howard, Grace Hagelberger, Haley Lloyd, Kennedy Ames).
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 4 Edison 4:32.21 (Madison Moyer, Carlie Shover, Piper Nickoli, Emma Houser), 6 Willard 4:35.79 (Lydia Wiers, Lesley Burton, Alyse Cok, Morgan Adams), 9 Monroeville 4:58.13 (Hannah Stieber, Ashlynn Legg, Sam Gardocky, Kaley Vogus)
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 1 Edison, 10:08.01, (Piper Nickoli, Ashley Sneider, Carlie Shover, Madison Moyer), 4 Willard 10:43.99 (Morgan Adams, Jillian Schloemer, Brooke Vipperman, Emily Rothhaar) 10 Monroeville 12:18.05 (Hannah Stieber, Ryleigh Roberts, Kara Schafer, Taylor Holland)
Girls High Jump: 2 Kennedy Ames, Edison 4-10.00, 6 Kelsie Palmer, Monroeville 4-04.00, 6 Adrian Barman, Monroeville 4-04.00, 8 Alyse Cok, Willard J4-04.00, 12 Brooke Vipperman, Willard 4-02.00, 12 Haley Lloyd, Edison 4-02.00.
Girls Pole Vault: 5 Lillie Klepper, Edison J7-06.00.
Girls Long Jump: 2 Kennedy Ames, Edison 15-03.25, 6 Haley Lloyd, Edison 14-02.00, 11 Amelia Dalton, Monroeville 13-00.50, 12 Anysa Mills, Willard 12-10.50, 16 Stacia Stieber, Monroeville 11-03.75, 18 Kennedy Daub, Willard 10-08.25.
Girls Shot Put: 10 Sydney Schuster, Edison 28-10.75, 12 Sara Ruckman, Edison 27-11.50, 14 Megan Doughty, Monroeville 26-10.00, 16 Sami Bauer, Willard 25-06.00, 17 Rachel Clingman, Monroeville 24-07.75, 19 Hannah Buss, Willard 22-06.75.
Girls Discus Throw: 8 Kristen Hurst, Willard 96-01, 11 Amelia Opper, Monroeville 78-08, 12 Sydney Schuster, Edison 77-10, 13 Megan Doughty, Monroeville 77-07, 15 Abby Newman, Willard 69-11, 16 Sara Ruckman, Edison 64-01.
Boys 100 Meter Dash: 4 Max Horner, Monroeville 12.08, 6 Dawson Timbs, Edison 12.21.
Boys 200 Meter Dash: 7 Max Horner, Monroeville 24.68, 8 Brady Patterson, Edison 24.89.
Boys 400 Meter Dash: 5 Ethan Daub, Willard 55.07, 9 Sam Roth, Edison 56.25, 10 Rhett Roeder, Monroeville 57.03, 13 Nick Hrivnak, Edison 58.64, 16 Tche Leroux, Monroeville 59.73.
Boys 800 Meter Run: 1 Gavin Schaeffer, Edison 2:04.63, 8 Jacob Grant, Edison 2:12.79, 10 Jerrett Sower, Willard 2:15.08, 11 Samuel Littlejohn, Monroeville 2:16.02, 13 Justin Gillmor, Willard 2:20.18, 19 Kristopher Littlejohn, Monroeville 2:34.08.
Boys 1600 Meter Run: 3 Daniel Lambert, Edison 4:43.35, 6 Justin Gillmor, Willard 5:00.36, 9 Clayton Littlejohn, Monroeville 5:05.89, 11 Blake Smith, Willard 5:10.92, 13 Brandon Romell, Edison 5:15.93, 19 David Carey, Monroeville 5:50.20.
Boys 3200 Meter Run: 2 Tyler Coon, Edison 10:05.03, 6 Jon Hrivnak, Edison 10:35.94, 9 Clayton Littlejohn, Monroeville 10:59.52, 13 Blake Smith, Willard 11:22.22, 15 Zack Keaton, Willard 11:28.42.
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1 Bryce Ostheimer, Edison 15.21, 4 Dakota Austin, Edison 17.32, 5 Sawyer Schafer, Monroeville 17.44 4.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 1 Bryce Ostheimer, Edison 38.69R, 5 Dakota Austin, Edison 44.81, 7 Brandon Carlson, Willard 45.62, 8 Sawyer Schafer, Monroeville 46.49, 13 Avery Kluding, Monroeville 51.75.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay: 3 Edison 46.52 (Joseph Eskra, Dawson Timbs, Brady Patterson, Alex Neuberger), 4 Monroeville 47.05 (Dominic Ruffing, Skyler Scheid, Chayce Schaub, Max Horner),7 Willard 50.59 (Nick Cofer, Dorian Holida, Colin Sherman, Sabastian Sivongsac).
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 3 Edison 1:36.46 (Joseph Eskra, Brady Patterson, Dawson Timbs, Alex Neuberger), 4 Monroeville 1:38.74 (Dominic Ruffing, Skyler Scheid, Chayce Schaub, Max Horner) 6 Willard, 1:41.67 (Gabe Sanchez, John Delgado, Sabastian Sivongsac, Joey Holida).
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 1 Edison 3:32.20 (Gavin Schaeffer, Alex Neuberger, Brandon Romell, Bryce Ostheimer), 9 Monroeville 3:57.86 (Rhett Roeder, Sawyer Schafer, Kristopher Littlejohn, Tche Leroux).
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: 1 Edison 8:20.72 (Tyler Coon, Daniel Lambert, Brandon Romell, Gavin Schaeffer), 7 Monroeville 9:09.05 (Rhett Roeder, Kristopher Littlejohn, David Carey, Clayton Littlejohn), 8 Willard 9:26.76 (Justin Gillmor, Brandon Carlson, Yoni Morales, Jerrett Sower).
Boys High Jump: 1 Nick Cofer, Willard 5-11.00, 3 Joey Holida, Willard J5-10.00, 5 Chayce Schaub, Monroeville 5-06.00, 6 Sawyer Schafer, Monroeville 5-04.00.
Boys Pole Vault: 2 Joseph Eskra, Edison J13-00.00, 4 Dawson Timbs, Edison 11-00.00.
Boys Long Jump: 1 Dorian Holida, Willard 19-09.50, 5 Chayce Schaub, Monroeville 18-06.75, 6 Dakota Austin, Edison 18-02.25, 7 Ian Janssen, Edison 17-03.25, 8 Sabastian Sivongsac, Willard 16-11.50, 11 Avery Kluding, Monroeville 15-05.25.
Boys Shot Put: 2 Nick Cofer, Willard 46-08.75, 3 Jacob Aicholtz, Willard 46-03.00, 7 Logan Collins, Edison 39-09.25, 10 Joseph Malick, Edison 37-08.50, 12 Montgomery Walls, Monroeville 36-04.00, 15 Adam Rogers, Monroeville 33-09.75.
Boys Discus Throw: 4 Logan Collins, Edison 133-11, 7 Josh Holida, Willard 125-03, 9 Joseph Malick, Edison 115-07, 12 Tche Leroux, Monroeville 105-08, 13 Colton Montgomery, Willard 104-07, 16 Montgomery Walls, Monroeville 94-11.
Girls Team Rankings: 1) Bellevue 138; 2) Lutheran West 83; 3) Huron 81; 4) Edison 76; 5) Margaretta 56.50; 6) Wauseon 53.50; 7) San St. Mary CC 52; 8) Willard 46.50; 9) Elyria 40.50; 10) Monroeville 36
Boys Team Rankings: 1) Bellevue 130; 2) Edison 118; 3) Wauseon 116; 4) Elyria 82; 5) Willard 58; 6) Huron 48; 6) San St. Mary CC 48; 8) Monroeville 34; 9) Margaretta 17; 10) Lutheran West 12.
Bill Krause Invitational
Girls 100 Meter Dash: 3 Olivia Powers, St. Paul 13.57.
Girls 400 Meter Dash: 10 Gabby Scavuzzo, St. Paul 1:05.02, 19 Holly Powers, St. Paul 1:08.90.
Girls 800 Meter Run: 8 Kaeleigh Stang, St. Paul 2:37.56.
Girls 1600 Meter Run: 4 Lily Dowdell, St. Paul 5:27.23.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 5 Anna Lukasko, St. Paul 51.00 52.13.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: 9 St. Paul 54.34, (Emily Baker, Meghan Hedrick, Claire Spettel, Olivia Powers)
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: 7 St. Paul 1:53.72 (Emily Baker, Gabby Scavuzzo, Meghan Hedrick, Olivia Powers)
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay 2 St. Paul 4:16.70, (Gabby Scavuzzo, Lily Dowdell, Olivia Powers, Meghan Hedrick)
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 3 St. Paul 10:14.85 (Holly Powers, Kaeleigh Stang, Meghan Hedrick, Lily Dowdell)
Girls High Jump: 7 Kamryn Maxwell, St. Paul 4-08.00, 10 Halle Schoen, St. Paul 4-06.00.
Girls Long Jump: 9 Kamryn Maxwell, St. Paul 14-06.00, 17 Halle Schoen, St. Paul 13-08.00.
Girls Shot Put: 13 Lauren Lukasko, St. Paul 28-09.00, 19 Sydney Herner, St. Paul 23-06.50.
Girls Discus Throw: 9 Lauren Lukasko, St. Paul 87-03, 18 Kamryn Maxwell, St. Paul 54-05.
Boys 400 Meter Dash: 16 Brandon McCall, St. Paul1:01.86, 18 Sam Sigsworth, St. Paul 1:02.19.
Boys 800 Meter Run: 9 Nate Tokarsky, St. Paul 2:13.17.
Boys 1600 Meter Run: 7 Jared Arnold, St. Paul 4:47.08.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay: 7 St. Paul 46.74 (Cam Caizzo, Paul Pearce, Kaden Rossman, Joey Catalano)
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 7 St. Paul 1:41.49 (Joey Catalano, Eli Meyer, Luke Nickoli, Cam Caizzo)
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 7 St. Paul 3:46.99 (Cam Caizzo, Jared Arnold, Kaden Rossman, Joey Catalano)
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: 5 St. Paul 8:59.78 (Noah Avendano, Nate Tokarsky, Kaden Rossman, Jared Arnold)
Boys Long Jump: 13 Eli Meyer, St. Paul 18-07.50, 17 Treg Smith, St. Paul 16-11.75.
Boys Shot Put: 11 Davis Hedrick, St. Paul 38-11.00, 22 Eli Meyer, St. Paul 31-09.00.
Boys Discus Throw: 9 Davis Hedrick, St. Paul 115-08, 14 Eli Meyer, St. Paul 94-09.
Girls Team Rankings: 1) Anthony Wayne 114; 2) Celina 93; 3) Perrysburg 71.50; 4) Mansfield Senior 58; 4) Columbian 58; 6) Notre Dame Academy 56; 7) Fremont Ross 55; 8) Toledo C.C. 52.50; 9) St. Paul 33.50; 10) Bluffton 29; 11) Start 19; 12) Bowsher 10.50; 13) Van Buren 10; 14) St. Ursula Academy 3.
Boys Team Rankings: 1) Perrysburg 110; 2) Fremont Ross 98; 3) Celina 81; 4) Columbian 78; 5) Mansfield Senior 72; 6) Bluffton 52; 7) Bowsher 44; 8) Toledo C.C. 43; 9) Van Buren 32; 10) Anthony Wayne 30; 11) St. Paul 12; 12) Start 11.
2017 Forrest Pruner Invite
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: 4 New London 9:01.30 (Jacob McIntosh, Carson Coey, Curtis Joppeck, Jakob Logan), 9 Plymouth 10:07.70 (Ethan Elliott, Nick Bowser, Michael Collins, Aaron Burnett)
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 2 Morgan Luedy, New London 16.60, 3 Taylar Howell, New London 17.60, 5 Ellery Mckee, South Central 18.10.
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 5 Zach Davidson, New London 17.20, 8 Alex Holland, South Central 17.50.
Girls 100 Meter Dash:1 Morgan Luedy, New London 12.50, 5 Lexi Adams, South Central 13.50, 15 Lexi Music, South Central 14.60, 18 Callie Carmean, New London 15.10, 19 Abby Williams, Plymouth 15.20, 21 Dora Laser, Plymouth 16.20.
Boys 100 Meter Dash: 3 Jacob Molnar, New London, 11.31, 7 Cristiano Murphy, South Central 11.70, 9 Nick Moore, New London 11.71, 18 Dylan Carroll, Plymouth,12.40, 23 Dawson Von Stein, Plymouth, 16.30.
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: 2 New London 2:00.00 (Zoey Mitchell, Eden Copley, Karina Swisher, Maryonna Cathey), 3 South Central 2:01.00 (Izzy Hauler, Holly Hale, Jenna West, Lexi Music).
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 4 New London 1:37.70 (Jacob Molnar, Zach Davidson, Jakob Logan, Billy Woodmancy) 6 South Central 1:44.00 (Ethan Caudill, Jay Cook, Tyler Sherer, Cole Wasniak)
Girls 1600 Meter Run: 5 Sidney Allen, New London 6:10.80, 6 Jessica Porter, Plymouth 6:11.30.
Boys 1600 Meter Run: 3 Nathaniel Redden, Plymouth 4:40.30, 7 Carson Coey, New London 5:00.00.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: 2 South Central 55.60 (Libbie Rumsey, Izzy Hauler, Jenna West, Lexi Adams), 5 New London, 58.10 (Emily Collins, Taylar Howell, Ilyssa Woodmancy, Zoey Mitchell), 8 Plymouth 1:03.60 (Abby Williams, Hannah Hardman, Claudia Caudill, Kendra Cole)
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay: 6 South Central 48.60 (Cristiano Murphy, Colin Seidel, Alex Holland, Ethan Caudill), 7 New London 49.00 (Myles Richards, Haven Sullivan, Colin Cole, Nick Moore), 8 Plymouth 50.50 (Dylan Carroll, Luke Cox, Jacob Prosser, Dawson Von Stein)
Girls 400 Meter Dash:1 Maryonna Cathey, New London 1:04.80, 4 Holly Hale, South Central 1:07.20, 8 Dana Gustely, New London 1:09.00, 15 Claudia Caudill, Plymouth 1:18.30, 19 Kendra Cole, Plymouth 1:25.90.
Boys 400 Meter Dash: 4 Cristiano Murphy, South Central 54.60, 7 Jakob Logan, New London 54.90, 9 Aaron Reed, New London 57.60, 18 Cole Wasniak, South Central 1:00.00, 21 Josh Cox, Plymouth 1:03.50, 23 Jesse Shearer, Plymouth 1:16.40.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 2 Taylar Howell, New London 52.10, 6 Ellery Mckee, South Central 56.50, 9 Abbey Keller, New London57.80, 10 Izzy Hauler, South Central 58.10.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 6 Zach Davidson, New London 45.80, 8 Alex Holland, South Central 46.50, 12 Colin Seidel, South Central 48.50.
Girls 800 Meter Run: 3 Eden Copley, New London, 2:40.20, 5 Savannah Shaver, New London 2:45.70, 10 Eliza Redden, Plymouth 2:52.90, 16 Hannah Hardman, Plymouth 3:33.90.
Boys 800 Meter Run: 6 Sean Sands, New London 2:17.30, 7 Ethan Elliott, Plymouth 2:18.50 10 Jacob McIntosh, New London 2:20.80, 11 Tyler Sherer, South Central 2:23.80, 13 Nick Bowser, Plymouth 2:34.60.
Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1 Morgan Luedy, New London 25.90, 11 Zoey Mitchell, New London 30.60, 14 Abby Williams, Plymouth 32.50, 15 Ellery Mckee, South Central 32.60, 17 Kendra Cole, Plymouth 34.40.
Boys 200 Meter Dash: 5 Cristiano Murphy, South Central 23.61, 6 Billy Woodmancy, New London 23.62, 15 Colin Cole, New London 25.80, 16 Jacob Prosser, Plymouth 25.90, 19 Grant Bacon, South Central 26.50, 22 Luke Cox, Plymouth 28.90.
Girls 3200 Meter Run: 6 Gabrielle Osterland, New London 13:26.60.
Boys 3200 Meter Run: 3 Nathaniel Redden, Plymouth 10:25.10, 5 Curtis Joppeck New London 10:33.90.
Girls 4x100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle: 2 New London 1:18.50 (Callie Carmean, Taylar Howell, Erykah Swords, Abbey Keller)
Boys 4x110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle; 3 South Central 1:16.90 (Grant Bacon, Ashton Dotson, Colin Seidel, Alex Holland).
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 2 New London 4:30.90 (Dana Gustely, Eden Copley, Kaylin Williams, Maryonna Cathey) 3 South Central 4:33.60 ( Lexi Adams, Lexi Music, Jenna West, Holly Hale) 7 Plymouth 5:29.00 (Eliza Redden, Claudia Caudill, Abby Williams, Kendra Cole).
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 4 New London 3:45.70 (Sean Sands, Carson Coey, Jakob Logan, Billy Woodmancy), 6 South Central 4:03.50 (Grant Bacon, Ethan Caudill, Cole Wasniak, Tyler Sherer), 8 Plymouth 4:15.10 (Ethan Elliott, Michael Collins, Luke Cox, Jacob Prosser)
Boys High Jump: 1 Jacob Molnar, New London 5-08.00.
Girls Pole Vault: 2 Emily Collins, New London 8-00.00.
Boys Pole Vault: 2 Jacob Allen, New London 12-00.00.
Girls Shot Put: 1 Hannah Barber, Plymouth 33-11.25, 2 Ashley Anderson, New London 32-04.50, 5 Amber Button, South Central 30-01.25, 9 Marisa Molnar, New London 28-08.50, 10 Madeline Baker, Plymouth, 28-07.75, 16 Brooke Goetz, South Central 26-10.50.
Boys Shot Put: 2 Cavin Zvosec, New London 50-03.50, 3 Aidan Albaugh, New London, 48-05.50, 11 Tommy Reising, South Central 37-01.75, 20 Marshal Wheeler, South Central 32-09.25, 23 Alec Leslie, Plymouth 24-03.25, 24 Aaron Burnett, Plymouth 24-02.50.
Girls Discus Throw: 1 Hannah Barber, Plymouth 116-00.50, 4 Amber Button, South Central 96-00, 8 Ashley Anderson, New London 89-05.50, 13 Madison Fry, South Central 82-02.50, 14 Madeline Baker, Plymouth 80-02.
Boys Discus Throw: 1 Aidan Albaugh, New London, 144-00, 12 Clayton Landis, New London, 104-11.50, 14 Tommy Reising, South Central 101-09, 17 Marshal Wheeler, South Central 87-11, 23 Dylan Heynes, Plymouth 61-07, 24 Alec Leslie, Plymouth 49-10.
Girls Long Jump:: 2 Morgan Luedy, New London 16-06.00, 4 Izzy Hauler, South Central 14-08.00, 8 Emily Collins, New London 14-03.75, 12 Allie Burton, South Centra 12-10.50, 17 Dora Laser, Plymouth 10-04.00.
Boys Long Jump: 2 Billy Woodmancy, New London 20-01.50, 3 Jacob Molnar, New London 19-11.50, 11 Cole Wasniak, South Central 16-10.50, 16 Ethan Gifford, South Central 15-06.50.
Girls team rankings: 1) Ontario 172; 2) New London 122.50; 3) Crestview 85.83; 4) Mapleton 71.50; 5) South Central 50; 6) Black River 44; 7) Lucas 42.33; 8) Ashland 29.50; 9) Plymouth 26; 10) Hillsdale 14; 11) Smithville 12.33; 12) Springfield 12.
Boys team rankings: 1) Crestview 125; 2) Ontario 107.50; 3) New London 100; 4) Hillsdale 68.50; 5) Springfield 67.50; 6) Mapleton 51.50; 7) Lucas 47.50; 8) Ashland 35; 9) Black River 33; 10) South Central 26.50; 11) Plymouth 16; 12) Smithville 14.