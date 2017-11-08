Edison High School to present 'Seek' play

“Seek” is adapted by Paul Fleischman from his award-winning novel of the same name. The novel was awarded the American Library Association Best Book or for Young Adults and selected by the School Library Journal as the Best Book of the Year.

The New York Times called the novel “an adventure that is so funny, so surprising, such an earful, it has the startling intimacy of great radio.”

The play tells the story of Rob Radkovitz, a high school senior, who is assigned to write his autobiography. Rob’s memories are of the voices in his past. He “listens” back on his life and hears his grandmother’s mystery novels, Mexican soap operas, short-wave radio announcers, his multi-lingual mother and his rabble-rousing grandfather. Most cherished of all, he hears the voice of his absent DJ father, from a single tape of one of his radio shows.

“Seek” follows Rob’s search for his father from grammar school on — a man he has heard about but never seen. It’s a quest pursued not through San Francisco’s streets but through a labyrinth of airwaves, amid a chatter of baseball announcers, late night DJs and the thrillingly distant world of shortwave.

The cast includes: Junior Evan Hoffman as Rob; senior Dustin Kaniarz as Boy Rob; junior Allison Pennell as his mother; and senior Lydia Hoag and junior Vernon Kluding as his grandparents.

Also included in the cast are: Junior Morgan Otto; sophomores Gabby Reiter, Meredith Holler, Jared Everman, Hannah, Micaela Coon, Sarah Bursley and Kyla Brown; and freshmen Leo Schnellinger, Noelle Marcy, Ian Maag, Trevon Lassen and Maci Conrad.

Set and light design is by senior Maura Schmenk and sound design by junior Michael Roth. Junior Megan Morley will stage-manage the show.

Tickets for students and senior citizens are $5 and $6 for adults. For reservations, call 419-499-4652 ext. 1080.