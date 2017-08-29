Caryl Crane Youth Theatre competition team to present ‘The Lion King’

The competition team will present Disney’s “The Lion King” for four performances only from Sept. 7 through 10. Based on the animated movie classic-turned-Broadway-phenomenon, “The Lion King” is the coming-of-age story of a young lion prince living in the flourishing African pride lands. Expect stunning artistry, unforgettable music and exhilarating choreography as the Caryl Crane competition team brings it to the local stage.

Local performances are at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 2 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 in the McBride Auditorium on the BGSU Huron campus. Tickets range from $6 to $12 and are on sale now by calling 419-626-1950, or ordering online at www.sanduskystate.com.

“The Lion King” tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters, including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar. The Lion King features classic songs from the 1994 film, such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.

The 34 students in “The Lion King,” ages 8 to 18, will represent Caryl Crane Youth Theatre at the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta January. During the weekend-long celebration of youth in musical theater, Caryl Crane, along with 114 other youth theaters throughout the country, will present a 15-minute sampling of “The Lion King” to a panel of distinguished theater professionals.

“The Lion King” is rated G, appropriate for ages 3 and older.

