Local live theater lives

One of the supporters also is continuing to provide top-notch live theater to patrons in the greater Firelands area.

Caryl Crane Youth Theatre directors and board are focused on continuing their 30-plus-year history of offering the community great productions for theater patrons of all ages, and hope for a successful return of their nearby theatrical neighbor.

“We consider the Huron Playhouse to complement what we do at CCYT, where we provide high quality youth productions and opportunities throughout the school year, and the playhouse provides great summer stock shows with an adult professional acting company,” CCYT Artistic Director Brian Marshall said. “Between what we both offer, we cover all the bases in terms of opportunities for all ages, and for year-round productions performed right here in the Huron area. We’re rooting for them and can’t wait to see their shows when they come back.”

When asked how they keep going strong at CCYT, Marshall pointed to more recent focus on growth, working closely with his advisory board for sound fiscal management, and investment in their vision to be the area’s premiere youth theater.

In the past six years since the beginning of Marshall’s tenure, youth participation in the programming has quadrupled. CCYT offers more productions, workshops, educational opportunities and community outreach than ever before. They offer a combination of popular and classic shows, sprinkle in some tastes of the hottest Broadway hits in their educational programs, and effectively use social media to reach potential youth participants, families, donors and patrons.

As for its vision of being the area’s premiere youth theater, CCYT has more than 150 participants and 5,000 tickets sold per year to patrons from all over the area, and they can also claim to be the area’s only award-winning youth theater. In January 2017, CCYT brought its best to the national stage and participated in their first ever Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta. As previously reported, they were surprised and thrilled to bring home awards for best musical performances by a group and individual, and had several of their talented youth recognized for choreography and as all-star performers.

What’s coming up this season in Huron at CCYT for local theater patrons to look forward to? It starts off with the blockbuster “The Lion King” Sept. 7 to 10, performed by this season’s Junior Theater Festival team.

The fun-for-all-ages and hugely popular “Mickey Mouse Club Christmas” concert will be back by popular demand Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, followed by “Annie Jr.” Feb. 15 to 18, and “All Shook Up” March 22 to 25.

As usual, CCYT will also be offering several youth theater workshops in the fall and spring for youth ages 6 to 18 of any experience level, at least one spring theater intensive workshop for youth looking for a more advanced classroom and performance experience, and another offering of their successful youth theater camp and performance next June.

CCYT performances are at McBride Auditorium on the campus of BGSU Firelands in Huron. Ticket sales are handled via collaboration with the Sandusky State Theater.

With ticket prices ranging anywhere from $6 to $14, CCYT offers great theater at some of the lowest prices in the area. Tickets to each show will be available for sale a few weeks before each show at sanduskystate.com or 419-626-1950.