'Avenue Q!' on stage at Weathervane Playhouse

Through the masterful use of puppets, this laugh-out-loud musical details the struggles and anxieties associated with entering adulthood. Assured by their parents and by children’s television programs that they are “special” and “could do anything,” the now-adult characters lament that things are more difficult in the real world. Funny, flippant, and remarkably touching, discover this story about finding a purpose, pursuing our ever-changing dreams, and knowing where to draw the line.

This outrageously funny musical by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx won numerous Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. “Avenue Q” makes its Weathervane Playhouse premiere July 27 through Aug. 5 and marks the end of the 49th summer season.

Director Christine O’Grady makes her Weathervane Playhouse debut with this sidesplitting musical. Ms. O’Grady’s most recent credits include "Ghost" at Old Log Theatre, "The Drowsy Chaperone" at Totem Pole Playhouse, and "Love’s Labour’s Lost" at The York Theatre for Marymount Manhattan College, where she is also an Adjunct Professor. She was the choreographer for the Off-Broadway production of "tick, tick…BOOM!" which was nominated for a 2017 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

“Avenue Q” is presented by The Energy Cooperative with generous support from the Ohio Arts Council.

Please be advised that this production contains strong language and adult content.

Individual show tickets are on sale now and are $35 for adults, $33 for senior citizens, $24 for students with ID and $15 for children (12 and younger). All Tuesday evening performances are general admission and cost $18. All tickets may be purchased online at www.weathervaneplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at 740-366-4616.

With amenities such as plush seating, a climate-controlled theatre, Hearing Assistance Devices, wheelchair accommodations and free on-site parking, Weathervane Playhouse is a welcoming theatre experience.

Weathervane Playhouse is Ohio’s longest running professional summer stock theatre and is located at 100 Price Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.

For more information regarding Weathervane Playhouse, please visit www.weathervaneplayhouse.org or call 740-366-4616.