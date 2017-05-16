Preview party at Renaissance celebrates new season

The annual Season Preview Party at the Renaissance Theatre will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The exciting free event will officially announce the 2017-2018 Renaissance Performing Arts season lineup and will feature live performances, a dessert reception, giveaways, and surprises from the Renaissance.

Guests are invited to use “#RenSeason” on all social media platforms leading up to and during the event which will be prominently featured on a live social feed at the event. One complimentary season “Pick 5” subscription will be given to the individual with the best use of the #RenSeason tag.

Colleen Cook, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Renaissance states, “It’s been an incredible year for the Renaissance and we have many big announcements, stories to share, and a knockout lineup for our next season. We are bursting with excitement to share it all with our friends at our biggest Season Preview yet!”

Renaissance Members will also have the opportunity to gain first access to season subscriptions at the event. Individuals seeking membership will have the opportunity to become members that evening and access first pick of season seats.

The Season Preview Party is a free, ticketed event. Tickets can be reserved by visiting www.mansfieldtickets.com/seasonpreview or calling the Renaissance Box Office at (419) 522-2726 between 12-5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.