The play, directed by Rex Stanforth, is based on Hellen Keller’s autobiography. The play was originally adapted for stage in the late 1950s, and ended up a huge success — being developed into three different films.

It’s one of Stanforth’s personal favorites, he admitted, which he has done twice before.

“It’s challenging material, so I’m glad (my students) are up to the challenge,” he said, adding that students often tend toward more light-hearted performances.

“They (usually) want to do something fun, and there’s certainly a place for that, but there are also important stories to tell and classic plays to do,” he explained. “It’s just one that needs to get done every once in awhile.”

Stanforth praised this year’s performance, calling his students “an extremely conscientious group” and reporting that rehearsals were going well.

Although he has produced this play twice, he said each group of students always brings something a little different to the table.

“I think folks will really be moved by it, and entertained by it,” he said. “This play not only has a good story, but it has good opportunities for backstage — lighting effects, we have a student set designer and a student lighting designer for the show.”

Along with effort from the students, the director praised a dedicated effort from mothers who volunteered their time toward costuming. He also recognized Edison graduate Alexis Renny. Renny is a professional makeup artist in Miami who is returning to help with makeup for the show.

Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $6 for adults. To reserve tickets, call 419-499-4652 ext. 1080. The high school is located at 2603 Ohio 113 East, Milan.