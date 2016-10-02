Lions, tigers and children oh my!

Bellevue’s High School Theatre program has given a few of the students just that opportunity though as the drama club’s officers lead and direct the elementary’s production of The Wizard of Oz.

“Bellevue High School drama officers and club are directing and putting this together,” said Angela Sommers, volunteer theatre director teacher. “So they get to see the different aspects of the theatre, to see what all goes into it. Most get to perform in a play or musical but this gives them a look at what it’s like to put it together, cast and direct the show and all the hard work that goes into it.

Summers said she was also impressed by the turnout of the younger children that performed in the show.

“We had 130 kids show up, then 90 of those auditioned, but you always have some that don’t like the roles they were given and decide not to come back, so we have 78 kids in the show,” she said. “It’s all second through fifth graders.

“It’s very large and very exciting. ... We actually had to split into to groups of performances there were so many kids that wanted to be in it. The lead roles will remain the same, but the others will change so everyone is abel to participate.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz are $5 a ticket and can be picked up this week during rehearsals for the show from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, or at the door the night of the show. The performance will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct,. 16.

“This is the Wizard of Oz youth performance so it’s cut down to an hour,” Sommers said.

“I’ve seen it so many times and know it so well, and I’m still having a hard time seeing what they cut out. So if anyone is worried that it’s missing any of the big parts or their favorite parts, it’s most likely still there. the things they want to be in.”

The high schoolers are conducting that entire hour, with Summers on standby should they need help.

“This is really good drama council, my officers,” she said. “They helped a little (directing the play) last year, but this year they’re doing it all on their own this year. The officers are doing the directing and did all the casting are basically putting on the show, and the rest of the club will be he;ping n the stage, moving the scenes and things like that. So they all have a part in the production.”

The funds raised go directly back into the program.

“100% of the proceeds go to the High School Drama Club and helps pay for shows throughout the year,” Sommers said. “This year we’re doing The Adams Family. We’ll also put on a talent show in February that will be a fundraiser for our Cinderella show in Spring. It allows us to keep growing. And then whatever we make from each show goes into next year’s shows.”