Edison's Medinas second at Perkins Invitational

Finishing behind the Generals (88) were Fremont Ross (85), the host Pirates (65), Edison (34), Sandusky (33), Sylvania Southview (23), Huron (12) and St. Mary Central Catholic (8).

At first doubles, Anthony Wayne's team of Rachelle Moses and Kailyn Szmania defeated Mariah Medina and Jayla Medina of Edison, 6-3, 6-4.

The Medina duo bested Sandusky's Jenna Hofer and Alana Armstrong in the first round (6-7(4), 6-0 (10-4)) and the Perkins duo of Maria Schoder and Diana Schoder (5-7, 6-2, (12-10)) to reach the championship match.

At second doubles, the Edison team of Emily Vogus and Kaylee Ries fell to another Anthony Wayne duo, 6-3, 6-0. They rebounded to beat Huron’s Madison Carmel and Hannah Brunow in the first consolation (8-1), but fell in the fifth-place match against Sylvania Northview.

At fourth doubles, the Charger tandem of Ella Meredith and Madisyn Frederick opened with a 6-1, 6-4 win over St. Mary Central Catholic’s Natalie Vargas and Karen Landino, but fell in the second round to Perkins’ Ryleigh Keller and Abriye Skelton (6-4, 6-1).

The pair finished in fourth place after falling in a close third-place match against Sandusky, 8-5.

CROSS COUNTRY

Edison boys win at Seneca East, girls second

ATTICA — Daniel Lambert finished just .48 seconds behind race-winner Russell Schultz from Black River, as he helped the Edison boys to the Orange team title at Saturday’s Tiger Classic.

The Chargers also had a second-place runner in the girls race as Ashley Sneider was second at 20:12.27. Edison was runner-up in the Orange race.

Also for the Chargers in the boys race, Brandon Romell was sixth (17:17.16), Tyler Coon 11th (17:32.28), Jonathan Hrivnak 12th (17:32.83), Gavin Schaeffer 30th (18:10.81) and Brandon Tice was 33rd (18:19.20).

New London’s Carson Coey and Curtis Joppeck were fourth (17:16.35) and fifth (17:16.40) respectively. Dominic Albaugh was 10th (17:23.66) for the Wildcats, while Mitchell Joppeck was 22nd (17:56.49).

Willard’s Blake Smith was 13th (17:32.96) and Bellevue’s Zach Cleveland 25th (18:02.95).

In the girls race, Carlie Shover was 14th for Edison with a time of 21:04.09. Freshman Abby Lesniak was 16th (21:17.26) and Grace Kromer 34th (22:19.62).

For third-place Bellevue, Taylor Waldecker took seventh (20:42.84), Madelyn Verhoff 15th (21:12.36) and Lindsey Spurlock 18th (21:23.94).

Willard’s Emily Rothhaar was eighth (20:53.27), while Morgan Adams was 17th (21:19.10) and Jillian Schloemer took 24th (21:44.83).

Kaylin Williams was 12th (21:02.28) for New London, while Savannah Shaver was 23rd (21:43.26).

Flyer boys and girls place fifth

In the Div. III boys race at Seneca East, St. Paul’s Jared Arnold was the top finisher from the area — placing sixth overall (16:38.68) out of 225 runners. His teammate, Noah Avandano, was 11th (17:22.51). Also for the Flyers, Zack Stine (18:19.23) was 35th.

Monroeville’s top finisher was Clayton Littlejohn, who crossed the line at 18:20.82 to finish 38th.

As a team, St. Paul’s 159 points was good for fifth place out of 19 schools.

On the girls side, another returning state qualifier at St. Paul, sophomore Lily Dowdell, was fifth overall (20:13.47) out of 164 runners. Claire Ceccoli (22:14.10) was 23rd for St. Paul, while Kylie McDonnell (22:50.56) was 36th; Alexandra Abel (23:18.50) was 48th and Rachael Beat (23:20.96) was 50th.

The Lady Flyers scored 149 points, good for fifth among 15 teams.

Monroeville was paced by Kristen Smith’s (22:17.85) 26th-place finish, along with Callie Rosser (23:54.69), who finished 62nd.

Norwalk boys and girls both eighth

On the boys side, Norwalk got a 24th-place run by Julian Go (17:02.74) out of 341 runners in the event.

Owen Lottman (17:20.59) was 35th, followed by Robert Vazquez (17:36.29), Mitchell Sommers (17:36.58) and Cobey Kromer (17:36.79) each finishing 41st-through-43rd.

For the Norwalk girls, Bethany Cring had an impressive day, finishing in ninth overall (20:19.21) out of 210 runners. Elyse Coe was 26th (21:25.17), followed by Jada Thomas (22:47.45) in 55th and Janie Dominguez (23:01.15) in 62nd.

In the team standings, Norwalk scored 187 points to place eighth out of 13 teams.

W.R. girls second at Col. Crawford

NORTH ROBINSON — The Western Reserve girls finished as team runner-up to Northmor by a slim 55-57 margin at Saturday’s Colonel Crawford Early Bird Invite.

McKenna Woodruff’s fourth-place run of 20:59.37, led five Roughriders in the top 23. Brooke Perkins was 11th (21:09.68), Tabi Pausch 12th (21:15.94), Chelsey Shawver 17th (21:55.65) and Ashlyn Barnhart 23rd (22:24.86).

In the boys race, Western finished fifth (150 points) of the 13 teams. Trevor Tucker led all Roughriders with an eighth-place run (17:28.11). Breckyn Hunter was 24th (18:37.97).

Norwalk boys third, girls fifth at Icebraker

LaGRANGE — The Norwalk Middle School cross country team competed in the Keystone Icebreaker last week in their first race of the season.

Both teams for Norwalk had an impressive showing with the boys’ team placing third out of 14 teams and the girls finishing fifth out of 10.

Winning the race and leading the boys’ team was Kyler Kromer, followed by Xavier Sweet (19th) and N. Petersen (20th).

Shyanne Moser claimed 11th to lead the Lady Truckers. Kylie Moser finished 13th and Abby Hart took 19th.

VOLLEYBALL

Old Fort 3, Edison 0

Mohawk 3, Edison 0

MILAN — The Chargers dropped a pair of Saturday non-league matches to the Stockaders and Warriors in a tri-match featuring teams coached by the Hoover family.

Against Old Fort — coached by mother Nancy Hoover — Edison — coached by Sean Hoover — fell 25-21, 25-22, 28-26, while against Mohawk — coached by brother Eric Hoover — it lost 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.

Jessica Stoll had 17 combined kills and 23 digs for the Chargers (0-4). Jordyn Mitnik had 34 digs, Kami Neuberger registered 30 assists and Hannah Vitaz had seven kills and four blocks. Grace Houser also chipped in 13 digs and Natalie Lambert had 12 assists.

Willard 3, Galion 0

GALION — The Crimson Flashes scored a three-game sweep over the host Tigers, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22 on Saturday.

For the Flashes (2-1), Lydia Wiers finished with 27 kills, eight blocks and served five aces. Jena Adams had 48 assists, and Madie Secor added 43 digs.

Western Reserve 2, Norwalk 0

Oak Harbor 2, Norwalk 0

Huron 2, Norwalk 0

OAK HARBOR — The Norwalk Lady Truckers eighth grade volleyball team traveled to Oak Harbor for a Trimatch, where they fell twice.

Norwalk lost to Western Reserve in two sets 25-13, 25-16. Lizzie Jones was top server with four points and Mikaylah Konik contributed three.

The Truckers fell to the Rockets in two sets 25-10, 25-13. Konik was the top server with five points. Paris Snyder and Jillian Nolan each had 100 percent passing for the Truckers.

The squad also lost to Huron in two sets 25-14, 25-14. Sierra Zurcher and Harlee Genovesi paced the Truckers with five points each. Riley Dickerson and MaKenna Dendinger both had a block and Dendinger also contributed six hits, including four kills. Carley Nickoli and Lizzie Jones were the best passers for the Truckers. Jones had nine target passes with a couple of digs and Nickoli had six target passes with three digs. Rylee Braker set for Norwalk and contributed 18 assists.

Norwalk will host Tiffin Columbian on Monday.

Huron 2, Norwalk 1

The Lady Trucker seventh grade squad fell short against Huron, losing in three sets 25-21, 16-25 and 25-19. Alaina Balduff had six aces and contributed five points for Norwalk, while Adrianna Welter notched four aces. Taitum Eckert led the team with six hits, including a pair of kills. Ava Toczek also had two kills.

FOOTBALL

Norwalk 36, Willard 6

The Norwalk freshmen football team started the season with a 36-6 win at Willard on Saturday.

Scoring for the Truckers were Ethan Phillips, Garrett Chapin, and Mason Hughes. The Truckers also benefitted from several Willard turnovers, including interceptions from Andrew Mozina and Jakob Stebel. Norwalk will return to action on Thursday for a home game against Edison.

Norwalk 42, Edison 8

The Norwalk eighth-grade football team cruised to a 42-8 win over visiting Edison on Wednesday.

Scoring touchdown runs for the Truckers included Drew Shope from 60 yards out, along with Andrew Olaniyan (12 yards), Kade Staley (11 yards) and Daniel Traczek (10 yards).

Caleb Sommers added TD passes to Jesse Harris (52 yards) and Carson Bauman (27 yards) for Norwalk, while Sam Battles, Traczek and Olaniyan each added two-point conversions.

Defensively, Staley and Shope each had a sack, while Battles, Harris and Traczek each recovered fumbles.

BOYS SOCCER

Ontario 5, Norwalk 1

At Norwalk, Ontario defeated the Truckers in non-conference action Saturday.

Norwalk’s (0-3) lone goal was scored by Jad Oglesby and assisted by Eli Cruz.

The Truckers return to action Monday at home against Sandusky.