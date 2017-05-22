Herner, Coe finish off historic careers

Herner and Coe came out on fire in the semifinal against Archbold doubles team of Jereme Rupp and Luke McQuade winning the first set 6-4. They dropped the final two sets 5-7 and 5-7 to suffer a heart-breaking loss.

The loss sent them to the consolation final against Lexington’s doubles team of Luke and Blake Webster. A win would have sent them to the state tournament. The doubles team lost 4-6 and 2-6 ending their season and careers

Andrew and Jacob had two great careers for the Norwalk Trucker tennis program,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “Making it to the second day of the district tournament is quite an accomplishment.”