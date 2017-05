With the win, Herner and Coe were named to the 1st Team All-District. The duo will back at Bowling Green State University on Saturday, where they will need to win a match to advance to the state tournament. They will be taking on Archbold’s Jereme Rupp and Luke McQuade, who defeated Oak Harbor and Lexington.

Damon Mohan and Austin Brown fell in their opening match to Lima Shawnee, but finish as Honorable Mention All-District.