Norwalk sends both doubles teams to district tournament

Herner and Coe tallied two wins in the second round and quarterfinal matches, both with scores of 6-0, 6-1 by beating Josh Yee and Ethan Eidt of Shelby in the first round then Nic Oehler and Matthew Sparks form Galion in Round 2. The two will take on Luke and Blake Webster of Lexington in the semifinal on Saturday to determine their seeding in the district tournament.

Mohan and Brown earned wins of 6-1, 6-0 over Lucas Connor and Landon Rose of Galion and 6-3, 6-0 over Rohan Joshi and James Sorensen of Ontario to advance to the semifinal round on Saturday. They will go up against Minutemen Mike Sazdanoff and Benton Drake in the semifinals

All three of the Truckers’ singles members were eliminated after great efforts. Evan Hohman fell in the quarterfinal match against Bellevue’s Jared Schnee 6-1, 6-1. He started his day with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alex Gribble of Shelby and a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kyle Hamm of Bucyrus.

Max Berry lost to Clear Fork’s Noah Brown 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. He also picked up a pair of wins in the first two rounds beting Levi Hill of Willard 6-2 and 6-0 in the opener and beat Justin Baxter of Bellevue 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.

Andrew Riley was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Harrison Hecker of Mansfield St. Peter’s in his first match of the day bringing an end to his tournament.

The two doubles teams will play for district seeding on Saturday at Shelby.