Truckers earn hard fought win over Oberlin

Jacob Coe took his hand at first singles falling to Isabelle Olaes 1-6 and 0-6 while Damon Mohan fell in second singles to Claudia Olaes 0-6 and 1-6 to put the Truckers in a 2-0 hole.

Austin Brown swept third singles over Eddie Burgos 6-0 and 6-0 to start the comeback for Norwalk.

The Truckers then swept the doubles competitions to earn the match win. Andrew Herner and Evan Hohman took down Eli Arbogast and Janek Uhlich 6-2 and 6-2 in first doubles while Max Berry and Andrew Riley took down Louie Gerard and Jan-Luca Huating 6-1 and 6-1 in second singles.

The Truckers improve to 16-2 on the year and are back in action on Wednesday with a Northern Ohio League double-header. They will be at Willard at 3:15 p.m. then back at home at 6 p.m. against Sandusky.

A win in either match will clinch the NOL crown for the Truckers.