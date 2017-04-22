Truckers take home Little Giant Doubles title

The Truckers took all four doubles championships and the team title in the event.

Andrew Herner and Jacob Coe blew through the competition in first doubles beating Fremont Ross in the first round 6-2 and 6-2. The duo cruised by Port Clinton in the semifinal 6-3 and 6-2 and handled Oak Harbor easily 6-2 and 6-4 in the finals to take the championship.

Damon Mohan and Austin Brown took the championship in second doubles beating Bellevue in Round 1 6-2 and 6-1. The duo had a nail-biter in the semifinal after winning the first set 6-2 then falling 3-6 in the second to Fremont Ross. The final set was a thriller with Mohan and Brown coming out on top 10-8 for the title.

Max Berry and Andrew Riley easily brought home the third doubles title without much trouble. The pair defeated Fremont St. Joseph 6-1 and 6-2 in Round 1 then took down Bowling Green 6-0 and 6-2 in the semifinals. Berry and Riley had their easiest match in the finals beating Port Clinton 6-1 and 6-0 for the championship.

In fourth doubles, Evan Hohman and Wyatt Brown took home the championship with a clean sweep. They beat Huron 6-0 and 6-0 in Round 1 then beat Port Clinton 6-3 and 6-2 in the semifinals. Taking on Oak Harbor in the final, the duo picked up a first set win 6-4 before falling 5-7 in the second set. They won the third and deciding set 10-3 to take the championship.

Norwalk coach Chris Higgins witnessed his team’s special year getting better.

"For the first time in our history of attending the Fremont Doubles Invitational, we were able to claim all four championships,” Higgings said. “The coaches are very proud of the effort of all players; however, we know this is a very special win for all of the seniors. Andrew and Jacob took control of the tournament from the very first round as they applied their singles skills to the game of doubles.

Damon and Austin continued to roll at doubles, but did face a difficult comeback from Fremont Ross in the second round. Max and Andrew dominated in the third doubles final. Evan and Wyatt faced tougher competition as the day went on, but did manage to squeak by in the final to claim a clean sweep for the Truckers. We look forward to putting a stranglehold on the NOL championship this week as we are currently one game ahead of Bellevue."