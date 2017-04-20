Greenwich native appears on second night of 'Jeopardy!'

Question: What is the terracotta army?

This was one of the several questions 2003 South Central High School graduate Emmett Robinson answered correctly on Thursday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!”

Robinson won $17,601 in his initial appearance on the game show in an episode that aired Wednesday. However, the Cleveland-based business-law attorney wasn’t able to score a win during his second appearance.

He remained ahead of his opponents for the majority of the game, especially after correctly answering the Daily Double question at the beginning. However, this final question tripped him up: “Forbes says Jennifer Lawrence was the highest-paid actress in 2016; this alliterative woman was second.”

The answer was “Who is Melissa McCarthy?”

Robinson wagered $11,301 of his $17,500 total on that question but didn’t offer any response. He earned $2,000 for the second-place finish in Thursday’s episode, giving him $19,601 for the two days.

Robinson discussed his appearance on the show with the Reflector. While he wasn’t permitted to talk about the results, he discussed his audition and shared his experiences leading up to and including the filming for the story that was published earlier this month.