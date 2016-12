You could find your big break in Cleveland this weekend.

The No. 1 show of the summer for the past decade and celebrating its most watched season in five years, America’s Got Talent, will host season 12 open call auditions in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Cleveland is the third stop on a 10-city nationwide search for America’s next big undiscovered entertainer.

Interested acts can register now by visiting www.AGTAuditions.com, where they will also find additional details as well as helpful tips for auditioning. Acts unable to make it to one of the 10 audition cities also have the option to submit an online audition via the same website.

Unless otherwise noted, contestants may line up starting at 6 a.m. the day of the auditions.