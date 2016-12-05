‘SNL’ skit continues pounding Trump with comedy

It took just 45 minutes for Trump, on Twitter, to respond.

“Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad,” Trump wrote during the show.

The SNL skit starts by pointing out something that actually happened last week — Trump retweeting a 16-year-old boy named Seth in an attempt to bolster his claim that CNN supported Hillary Clinton throughout the campaign.

“God, Seth seems so cool,” Baldwin’s Trump said after retweeting the teenager (played by cast member Pete Davidson). “His Twitter bio says he wants to make America great again.”

Kate McKinnon, again playing Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, explained the strategy behind Trump’s Twitter habits.

“He does it to distract the media from his business conflicts and the scary people in his Cabinet,” McKinnon’s Conway said, only to be corrected by Baldwin’s Trump.

“Actually, that’s not why I do it. I do it because my brain is bad,” Baldwin’s Trump says.

The skit highlights Trump’s apparent lack of interest in intelligence briefings, even as two aides (played by cast members Kenan Thompson and Alex Moffat) plead, “Mr. Trump, please stop retweeting all these random, real people. You’re not getting any work done.”

“That’s not true. I was elected 25 days ago and already unemployment is at a 9-year low, millions and millions of people have health care, and Osama bin Laden is dead,” Baldwin’s Trump fired back.

As Reuters story reported earlier this week, only one member of Trump’s transition team, Geoffrey Kahn, is dealing with the CIA and 16 other offices in the U.S. intelligence community.

“It seems like an odd time to put issues like cybersecurity and international terrorism on the back burner,” said one senior career intelligence officer, who said briefing books are “waiting for someone to read them.”

